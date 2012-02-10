Pau Gasol & The Lakers Win A Classic Rivalry; Sacramento Pulls Off A Major Upset

It’s a misnomer to call Thursday’s picks for the rest of the All-Star squads “reserves” considering their place as some of the world’s best ballers, but we learned who filled out the All-Star rosters last night on TNT. Some experts weren’t thrilled by all the picks, which opens up the annual conversation: Do fans want the big names or should they deserve the best in the moment? A perfect example is LaMarcus Aldridge, who was balling last season in Portland but got cut because he wasn’t a hot name. He got his much-deserved All-Star spot last night. Paul Pierce, Luol Deng and Dirk Nowitzki, though? And no Rondo? … A final thought about the All-Star Game: We’d love to eavsdrop on the Gasol brothers’ phone call today. Hey Pau, sorry I beat you out … Nike Basketball delivered again and dropped All-Star kicks for Kobe, Durant and LeBron. What do you think of them? … The Truth (18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) stared down Metta World Peace for a go-ahead three with a minute left, but the Lakers held serve in Boston to kick off Thursday night, 88-87 in overtime. L.A. finally grabs a win on the road, with Kobe pouring in 27. How about that two-night stretch for Doc Rivers? Take the bad with the good, sure, but he must have still been riding high a night after seeing his son, Austin, bring Duke from 10 points back and hit the game-winning, building-quieting three in Chapel Hill. Then he comes back to Beantown for a premier matchup only to see Pau Gasol (25 points, 14 rebounds) and Andrew Bynum (16 points, 17 rebounds) ruin a second Rivers family win. Bynum got a huge tip-in with two minutes left to put L.A. up one, then Pau tipped in a game-tying bucket with less than 10 in regulation. When he blocked Ray Allen to end overtime it was finally over … KG on why he struggled (6-for-23): “I should have took on a more meditative state, done some yoga on the side or something.” … Pretty easy for the Rockets over the Suns, 96-89. But the highlight came before the game was seven points old with Channing Frye‘s facial over Samuel Dalembert. Frye (21 points) was the recipient of All-Star reserve Steve Nash‘s (14 points, 13 dimes) generosity much of the night. Nash’s All-Star nod puts him in rare company for long-term greatness, joining only Kareem, Jordan and Malone as All-Star selections after turning 38 … Making close to 50 percent on three-pointers will do the trick any night out. Golden State, always one of the league’s most enjoyable teams to watch offensively, was, yeah, offensive (13-for-25 from deep, 52 percent shooting). Steph Curry was the ringleader of it all, going for 36 with seven rebounds and seven dimes to torch the Nuggets. His last three prompted a Mark Jackson-esque shimmy to go with his 36th point. The whole team was stroking it like Bob Ross on a mid-day painting show. At one point after a David Lee jumper from the elbow, the distraught Nuggets’ TV crew dropped this line: “When David Lee’s making jump shots what’s the world coming to?” … And â€” can we say this with a straight face? â€” give a round of applause to the GS defense for keeping the Nuggets in check. Denver came in averaging almost 104 points per game, the most in the league, but was almost held to less than 100 for the fifth straight game for the first time since 2006. The final score doesn’t show the control the Warriors had all game, leading by 20 in the fourth … Keep reading to hear about the biggest upset of the night …
That was a pretty ugly game tween Lakers and celts. I hate it that I had to be a Laker fan for the night, and hated it even more that Kobe nearly shot the Lakers out of the game again. If Pau and Bynum want the ball, just go hang out by the rim, it will be clanking off there in a few minutes! Just get a rebound! Bynum got 7 offensive rebounds, which is nearly the same amount of passes he got, haha.
The announcers were saying “Kobe is one of the most fundamentally sound players in the league” which I can’t disagree with more strongly. The guy does NOTHING fundamentally. When was the last time the guy actually took a set shot that wasn’t a free throw? When was the last time he made a standard swing pass that wasn’t with intention of being an assist? How many coaches (I know we have a few here on Dime) go into the gym with their team and teach them how to do leaning fadeaways over 2-3 defenders? Or split 2 guys and jump over 2 more for a shot? In my book, that is the COMPLETE opposite of fundamental…Sure he has some of the best footwork, body control and balance in the league, but can’t mistake that for fundamentals.
Rondo showing again why it was justified he didn’t make the allstar team. Lakers didn’t even bother covering the guy, and it’s sooooo blatant, even regular fans and idiot announcers are picking up on it. There isn’t even one guard in the league (including 3rd stringers) who gets disrespected by defenses like Rondo does. Why’d PP make the allstar team? His numbers are ok, at 18/5/5, but he’s shooting like 40%, came into the season so out of shape he’s been having to slim wrap before games just to fit in his uniform, he’s had quite a few 4-6pt games. Rayray was CARRYING the celts at the beginning of the season, he’s more deserving, averaging 14/3/3 but with shooting %s at 50/52/90 which is amazing. PP choking out on the game winner was pretty funny too.
lakers won, that’s all that matters. good thing pau and bynum were where they were in important part of the game.
and thanks dime, i learned new word today “histrionics” :)
Suns lost.. please correct it.
Celts-Lakers..that was a Bar fight!!
C’s were outmatched inside the paint in every way. Bynum and Gasol almost looked like they were playing their own little volleyball game with offensive rebound after rebound.
The Straight Jacket handled The Truth.
and props again to World Peace continuing with his cause for humanity, donating more and bigger bricks to housing projects.
I saw Vlade at the Aurstralian Open supporting Djokovic. After Djokovic won, Vlade was looking for people to high five but was left hanging.
Poor Pau Gasol, gets his All Star spot stolen by his teammate and his brother.
I think it’s safe to say the west is taking the all star game this year.
Also, I still have faith Charles Barkley is going to put together the better team for the rookie-sophomore game even though Shaq has the first pick. I’ve seen Shaq say some questionable things so far as an analyst. Sure, Barkley has too, but when he’s talking player talent, he makes more sense than Shaq in comparison.
The Jazz did not played today. Boston did. Why did I post those two sentences? Well, I am actually giddy in a way because of the all the rumors I have read.
I am still taking this with a grain of salt but there seems to be traction to this. Wait. Hold on a second.
Here is how it seems to be going. The Jazz signed a 14th player under contract in 6’8 Demarre Carroll. Highly unusual for the Jazz. Alec Burks has a couple of DNPs already. The Jazz have multiple bigs.
So, why am I so giddy? Because people are already speculating that….drum roll please….Rajon Rondo is on his way to Utah in some sort of trade.
Deep playoff run is coming for Utah if this truly happens.
Also, I love how the discussion, pre-all star selections on this site, was bashing fans decisions of who gets in the game. I had written, I didn’t think that the fans voting usually is drama filled, it’s more so the coaches where people have issues with those selections. And this year is another classic example. Snub city this year. Coaches, shame on you.
On another note…I fell asleep and missed the last few minutes of the Kings game. But hm, thunder ended up losing huh. Durant once again finished with more turnovers than assists. That’s a stat I think down the road, where he finds himself in a time where he will be on a level big enough to be scrutinized like the Lebron’s or Kobe’s, where it’ll be noticed more and be a huge highlight as one of his deficiencies. As of now, not many people realize his parallel assist-to-turnover ratio. Not good for a wing player who has the ball a lot.
How does Luol Deng make it over Josh Smith?
Smith: 15.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.5 spg, 2.0 bpg, 47 % FG
Deng: 16.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.7 bpg, 44 % FG
You could argue Dirk hasn’t been his usual self and guys like Gasol, Gay or Al Jefferson & Millsap have had better individual seasons so far but I guess the finals MVP gets the benefit of the doubt.
@ Showtime, also seeing that the NBA is a biz, David Stern had to maintain the international appeal by including players like Dirk (Germany) and Deng (Britain).
McD’s HS selections are also messed up … or is ESPNU so far off with their rankings?
Based on their top 100, the #1 (Nerlens Noel, I know he just reclassified), #5 (Kaleb Tarczewski) and #6 (Steven Adams) are missing. The latter two are also top 20 (#20, #4) in Rivals, so what gives?
On the NBA side, I’m just glad Aldridge finally made it, it was well deserved.
Gotta agree with control on Kobe. He ain’t fundamental. His moves are super-advanced. And I know some folks are going to come on here and that say that he’s only able to do those moves because he has the fundamentals down pat. That’s where I disagree. Just because he has the fundamentals down, doesn’t make him the most fundamental player. There are aspects of his game that is still fundamental (ie: squaring his shoulders) but I can’t call someone who does what he does a “fundamental player”. That’s just me.
Tim Duncan is the “Big fundamental” because everything he does is fundamental. Kobe is the anti-Duncan. And I don’t mean that in a bad way. There’s not many players in the world who can make the kinds of shots he makes in a game with a defender all over him.
It is hard to see that a great scorer who has all the moves to break a defense is the most fundamental. All I will do and say, is keep my opinion on it to myself but I will say that I’ve heard it on more than one occasion about kobe being top notch fundamentally, I’ve seen it for myself to concur and his footwork, post game and his high IQ passing supports many of the experts claims on that.
“and props again to World Peace continuing with his cause for humanity, donating more and bigger bricks to housing projects.”
@EN FUEGO – couldn’t have said it better, lol! but he did a good job on Truth though
Kobe is fundamental control. Learn basketball. You don’t get to the top of the game by not having solid fundamentals. SMH.
Didn’t I just say I would keep my mouth shut on my opinions of kobe’s fundamentals? Why would someone fake a comment that gives my opinion on it? That’s sorta cooky.
The Celts went the entire 3rd, 4th and OT periods without shooting a free throw. …and they lost by one. that’s awful.
I agree with Control’s take on Kobe – it seems like he HAS to make everything look difficult. for effect
Suns lost. Rockets won.
Love to see the celts fans cry about free throws. Own up to the loss. Your team got beat. People love to make excuses all the time. Kobe had 27, Lakers won. Nuff said.
For the record….if there are any aggressive posts from me ever…I’m not that dude. Like trying to rile people. I still find it comical that someone is using my name. As if it affects me. You just getting other people mad with those comments. It’s not as if I’m liked anyway, so nothing will change regardless. Lol
fundementally sound does not equal playing with only fundemental techniques/moves…
duncun may be the fundemental player because he’s so skilled at doing the moves that may not be flashy but are effective… but somehow can’t get his ft % up….
kobe may be the most fundementally sound player because in order to pull off some of his advanced moves, he has to understand basketball movements fundementally… like if you’re leaning for a jumper, you need to adjust your shoulders or the angle of the shot release… when you split 2 defenders and jump over another 2, you need to know what spacing you need to make the shot…
not making a claim on either players, just noting the difference between the two terms…
just my 2 cents…
One of the first “fundamentals” you learn in basketball is: take what the defense gives you. 3 on 2 fastbreak, they can’t guard all of you so pass to the open man. 2-3 zone, they are trying to take away the paint, move the ball around and get a good look at the basket. Basically, make the defense pay for trying to take something away.
If they are double-teaming a player, it is on that player to find the open man. Take what the defense gives you. If that player wants to take on the double team, that plays into the defense’s hand. At that point, win-lose-draw the defense is fine with forcing that player into a difficult shot.
Kobe, just so happens to be a difficult shot taker and a difficult shot maker. He has no problem making the game difficult for himself because he usually breaks even. That mentality is not fundamental. If the defense is hit with a barrage of easy shots, they will eventually stop sending the double team. Now, according to what Kenny Smith said at halftime, “Kobe is the greatest 1-on-1 player to ever have the luxury of playing 1-on-1 basketball…” Now Kobe is more dangerous because of his selflessness you can’t double team him but his selfishness will overwhelm a single defender.
Analogy time:
You can choose between 2 women. 1 is interested in you while the other has a restraining order against you. Instead of pursing the easier option you decide to make aggressive unwarranted advances on the girl that doesn’t like you. You just so happen to have a good legal team and either you get off free or have minor fines. You go through the hassle just because you know you can bail yourself out. Is it a smart move? No.
Hakasan and fNf had some good breakdown points of how flashy doesn’t automatically mean non-fundamental.
don’t pass to the open man if dude can’t make a layup…
in kobe’s situation…
please, take that difficult shot instead of passing to world peace…
look at how kobe was a lock down defender and distributed the ball in international play… then look at the other players on the lakers…
your analogy only makes sense if we have two women that you are equally attracted to…
if it’s choosing between a woman who wants you but you find repulsive… or a woman you are totally attracted to and you believe you can legally navigate that restraining order and actually get her to like you… why not?
oh yeah, and that 3-2 fast break situation? definitely not fundemental basketball… fundemental basketball is things like dribble with both hands, know how to attack basket both way… shot mechanics… if you don’t know what constitute a traveling call… i’m not passing the ball to you on a fast break…
Lol! Some o y’all just ridiculous today.
Kobe almost shot the team out of a win? Wrong!
11-24 ain’t Tyson Chandler, but no one shittin on Pierce goin 7-18 or KG goin 6-23. Ray plays Kobe tougher than anybody and cuz he’s a future HOFer too, the refs let em go at it. Kobe forced the usual ‘pass it to Kobe with the shotclock at 5’ shots, then missed a couple easy ones that he never misses. He was feedin Bynum n Gasol all night, and haters still lookin for reasons to hate. If you a Lakers fan, you’d have no problem with Kobe puttin up 40+ shots when it comes to Boston. We won. They lost. Hate on!
p.s. Dear Memphis Grizzlies, I heard Marc made the all-star game, Are we even now?
no matter what anyone says, Deng deserves to be there, the coaches absolutely got it right with that pick. he doesnt do anything flashy on either end of the court (like jsmoove) but at the end of the day he gets it done all across the board, and hes what, averaging 40+ min a night too while oftentimes guarding the opposing team’s best swingman?
Fundamental is what you teach people who are new to the game. How many coaches in the entire world would take Kobe videos into practice and try to teach their players how to be like Kobe? Kobe has made a few clutch shots, but when you are breaking down the end of game plays, would you be telling your team “hey, give it to our star player and let him go 3 on 1, then jack up a long two fade away”.
Nearly half the time Kobe passes the ball, he’s doing something fancy like behind the back, one handed whip around or airballing a shot that looks like a lob (haha). Those are NOT the passes you teach new players to do, because they are NOT fundamental moves.
I am not saying Kobe doesn’t have a level of mastery of basketball skills that puts most other people to shame, but he doesn’t USE them in game. EVERY play Kobe does, he is doing with the intent of getting on Sportscenter. I am not saying he doesn’t have the ability to be fundamental, which would be silly since he’s one of the most technically advanced players in the world, but he does not even come close to playing as a fundamental player. He is so advanced, that it probably hurts his game some, because he’s ALWAYS going for the high skill/trick move he can do, instead of sometimes keeping it simple and just making the play.
My biggest issue with Kobe has always been that he makes shit harder for himself, if he just played his game down a little bit and saved the heroics for when they are needed, his shooting %s would jump through the roof. Why the fuck does he have to do a 3on1 isolation and freeze out his teammates when his team is up 5 in the second quarter? The guy is so focused on creating for himself, that he can not even think of taking what the defense gives his team…if his “possible best center in the nba” has a fucking 6’9 guy covering him, then take it and milk it, but Kobe will never do that.
Fundamental = playing the easiest, most basic and highest % basketball…that is the farthest thing from Kobe’s mind 90% of the time he is on the court.
F & F – Always go and try for a threesome. Always attempt for the max payout and go for the best of both worlds and try to get away with it. If you can’t pull it off, then that’s where you settle. We’re goddamn men, we all have a little Kobe in all of us, we always go all-in, all the way, all the time if we could get away with it.
Are ppl complaining about kobe’s shooting? Not too sure if ppl are. But if kobe had made one more shot yesterday then he’d have a great shooting night (50%). Does 1 shot really have much affect on ppl’s opinion. But I can see why cuz 11-24 just appears bad compared to 12-24. But the math doesn’t lie. Good night for kobe in my opinion.
I said this yesterday. Owners might have been in their coach’s ear to leave pau off the all star team to give off the perception he is not all that anymore to reduce his value in the eyes of Orlando. I feel gm’s fear the magic, knowing la is hesitant to give up bynum, would settle for pau and better trade pieces along wit him. If he is not elected with the honor of all star, it reduces his value somewhat and it affects the trade dynamic for the lakers.
Pau responded yesterday by having a dominant game. How fitting was it that he was the one to save the day with a decisive block on ray ray. But I wonder if he heard the announcement before tip off anyway. He had to. The reserves were announced an hour before the game anyway. He musta played with a chip on his shoulders.
I highly doubt the coaches have ever picked the All-Star reserves. The NBA is as transparent as mud. Has anyone ever seen the voting results of the reserve picks?
Talk about motivating a player. Let a snub find out you thought he wasn’t good enough.
KDizzle
I’m not bashing his shooting %, compared to like Melo, and some Kobe games, 11-24 ain’t bad. It was just his shot selection in overtime was absolutely horrible, I wanted to see the celtics get crushed, I was cheering for the Lakers as hard as a 30 year fan…and I was getting pissed off and having “wtf” moments because of those last 3 or 4 horrible choice fadeaways. I don’t know how Laker fans don’t all have heart and stress related illnesses being put through that shit, haha.
Kobe has great individual fundamentals, but rarely uses them for the simple fundamental basketball play. I think hakasan said it earlier. He knows where to go, where to catch the ball, has great footwork, knows how to spin away from his defenders, and even though I think he’s waaaaaay overrated as a defender (go ahead and bring up his 38 All-Defense selections, I don’t care), he plays the right positions there too. I won’t go into why I think he’s overrated though, it’s a long post. But he will use all of those fundamentals to get a fadeaway 3 with 2 guys on him before he will make a pass that leads to the pass for a bucket.
All I know is that the Sacramento crowd LOVES Jimmer. He hit a 3 and the place was going nuts, then he came back down and the place was flipping out. He missed the next one and I thought he must’ve hit 4 in a row or something. Turns out, he was 1-2. The two shots I saw him take.
Every year there are guys who should go to the ASG over guys who are chosen, but I don’t think they could let the reigning Finals MVP not go. Paul Pierce should sit home forever. I don’t think I hate a player and his game more than Paul Pierce. In my life I haven’t, and I used to watch Bill Lambier play. I also watched Bowen. And garbage ass Smush Parker. Ricky Davis. I can name a ton of hateable players, but none top Paul PIerce. None.
Great post NTstate. I didn’t want to get into that but I will say that I agree.
And with this condensed schedule, I’m sure some ASG vets who think their teams have a shot at the ring will even play. They’ll go and be announced as all-stars but IMO, some will choose to rest for the 2nd half of the season and playoffs.
If it were me, I would rest.
BTW, if Dwight is moved to LA after the break, does VG know what to do with 2 bigs (Pau/Bynum)?? He’s the coach who is convinced that the 3 point shot is the best shot in basketball. And chooses to start a perimeter shooting PF even though he’s had capable interior PF for the last few years. I feel like VG will have no clue how to manage that lineup when/if Bynum and Gasol are there.
Obviously I’m jumping to the conclusion that both Bynum and Gasol will be moved for Dwight, which might upset a few readers. Namely K Dizzle. If LA acquires Dwight by just moving one of those guys, I got to words for that scenario… holy fuck.
And I would argue against VG that the free throw shot is the best shot in basketball, but hey what do i know.
@KDizzle
I didn’t watch the game yesterday, so i can’t comment on yesterday, but this —>”‘pass it to Kobe with the shotclock at 5″ for any other game is bullshyt and you know. Kobe shoots terrible shots with 17sec left on the shot clock. Earlier this year vs Houston when he threw it off the glass to himself, there was still 10seconds or so left on the shot clock and he had wide open teammates!
Here is where Kobe is fundamental
— Knows how to post up
— uses shot fakes very well
— great footwork
— very good ballhandler
— proper defensive mechanics
— proper offensive mechanics as far as triple threats and jab steps
Nearly every other aspect of the game Kobe is extremely unfundamental.
— Jumping in the air and passing
— shooting fadeaways over 2 defenders
— passing the ball to himself
— ignoring his teammates when they have clear mismatches
and many other things
Funny convo from the TNT guys last night while discussing the greatest Laker ever
Shaq: Who was the most Dominant Laker ever?
Kenny: Kareem
Shaq: No. Wilt, then Me. Don’t even play me like that.
Charles Barkley:
Shaq: Well we gonna have to define dominance, cause I must not know what dominance is
Kenny: Wilt is Dominant
Shaq: Cause now we got people averaging 20pts and 8reb and being called dominant
Barkley: Dominant is Dwight Howard playing against you the last couple of years
Shaq: It’s not, he had 21 and 22. What happened when I had 30 and he had 3? Stop it.
hahahaha Barkley is a fool for that one. But Shaq is right in saying dominance is being misused.
Looking back at the head-2-head, Barkley was right lol. Last game of Dwight vs Shaq
Shaq had 12pts 2rebs 2blks 5fouls in 25min
Dwight had 33pts 13rebs in 45min
All-Star selections
I’m don’t really want to get into a long discussion on this, but whoever is voting in the bench all-stars are a bunch of idiots. As a Bulls fans, it’s great that Loul Deng made the all-star team. As a basketball fan, it’s flucked up that Josh Smith didn’t make it over Deng.
Very happy Rondo DIDN’T make it. He doesn’t deserve it.
Don’t understand how Iggy makes it when he’s having a down year statistically but the years he was killing it he didn’t make it.
westbrook is trying his best to become the next kobe in the next kobe-shaq feud.
7 TO 3 AST? your ratio is 2.33! pass the friggin ball dude!
I hope Steph curry can put those injuries behind him- love watching that dude play…. that j is beautiful.
dirk shouldn’t have made it. I guess he’s still getting that residual hotmouth from the coaches for last year. I shouldn’t be surprised I guess
ray ray still plays Kobe so hard cuz he still has that hatred for Kobe from those sonics days when they used to duke it out and rayray would absolutely COOK the lakers and Kobe’s “38 time all defense”. but the east coast was in bed for most of those games so they never got the hype they shoulda
kobe alley op was dope! like the home gold jerseys and the black del sol.very jalen and fab five-esque look! not feelin the galaxy GITD kix..liked jb goin blue for east and infra-red for west.really wanted a dope infra red asg shoe for the mamba..not cool!
whichever coach trying to teach his brand new basketball players how to play by watching the nba is… not a good basketball teacher…
nba is pretty much the highest level of professional basketball, just like you won’t teach a new horserider by showing how trick show champ jockey’s ride…
also, if they nba is full of players only utilizing basic fundemental skills, i doubt it would be any exciting… why do a windmill jam when you can just lay up the ball…
we want ballers with better fundementals in the pro game because it makes it more fun to watch… if rondo had a jumper (fundemental skill) and defenders had to guard him up close, can you imagine the crosses, jukes, spins (not fundemental skill) rondo would be able to do to get past defenders?
and i have yet to hear a response to whether it’s better for kobe to force a j over 2 defenders or for him to pass it to a wide open world peace… by drawing more defenders, even if the shot doesn’t go, it’s one less person to box out for the bigs…
We are talking one, and one year only. Would Steve Nash make the Thunder a better team in the reg season and more importantly the post season than Russel Westbrook?
I would take Nash, just more experience, better shot selection, hell dude is hitting over 50% from the field and mid 40% in 3s and nearly 90% from the line and leading the L in assists. Westbrook sometimes just doesn’t get it and to nyk he does have a lil Kobe in him in that he doesn’t take advantage of his teamate’s mismatches.
okc needs to trade westbrook to nj for dwill…
nj gets a me first pg, westbrook won’t have to worry about passing the ball…
okc get a real pg, dwill gets a legit target to pass to,
such a logical trade…
I actually like that trade. Dwill can put the ball in the hole too, so okc won’t skip a beat but dwill is just as good a top notch facilitator that the game got today. And nj wins too cuz westbrook won’t be hurting the franchise player cuz he would be the franchise. Brook lopez and marshon brooks paired with westbrook sounds good. And depending how they continue to draft could make jersey one of the top notch scoring teams in the L if it ever went down. Westbrook gets steal, lopez gets blocks, so if they found a good rebounder and perimeter defenders they should be a playoff team. But this is only fantasy speaking.
@ #42
Who would Nash run P&R with on OKC, Perkins & Ibaka? They don’t really have an offensive-minded big man. They need a scoring guard in this case. Westbrook fits, he just needs to quit ego-trippin’ and he’ll be fine. Right now being a youngster with millions on the way he’s gotten a bit inflated. In a few years he will probably tone it down, after an injury or some event that shows him he is mortal like everybody else.
. . . . .
@ #43
Well I’m pretty sure OKC likes Westbrook more, since they gave him that fat contract. Plus he’s younger, much more athletic, still has more potential before he reaches his prime.
I get your point though. But D-Will obviously isn’t going anywhere until Howard’s status is resolved. As long as Dwight has a chance at joining Brooklyn, Deron stays put.
. . . . .
D’Antoni’s new motto “LIN IT TO WIN IT” = Classic.
. . . . .
It’s been great being a Spurs fan for all these years: always competitive, under-the-radar, near the top of the standings at all times.
Congrats to Tony Parker, 2011-12 All Star!
Can’t wait for Manu Ginobili to come back Saturday vs the Nets. They took hold of 1st in the SW Division, now they can start cookin’ on the road with their Assassin, Ezio Auditore da Firenze (Soul Calibur), back in the lineup.
@AB
Steve Nash for Westbrook? lol, um no.
The one thing i don’t get about everyone who complains that Westbrook needs to pass the ball is this, who else is going to score for OKC?
You have Durant and Harden. But who else after that can create their own shots? Westbrook wasn’t drafted to be a pass-first PG. He also didn’t have his contract extended to be a pass first PG. He is out there to get buckets and facilitate. Do i personally think he shoots too much? No. But I do think he takes dumb shots. Which is much worse to me. If Russ can take better shots, i don’t think he’ll gets nearly as much flack
@Chicagorilla — Hey, no shame in my game. I watch some “gay” shows occasionally, and one of them is RuPaul’s show. The episode the other day caught my attention when they said the two guest judges were former NBA players so I stuck around for it.
My first thought was to give a positive shout-out to the NBA and/or the two players in question for (even loosely) participating in something that, let’s be honest, NEVER would have happened 10-15 years ago. But then I remembered who the two ex-players are, and realized it was less of a bold statement and more of a CTC thing.
