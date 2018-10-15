



Paul Allen, one of the co-founders of Microsoft and the current owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, died on Monday at the age of 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. His family announced his death to the public with a statement.

“My brother was a remarkable individual at every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” his sister Jody Allen said in the statement. “For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen had announced in early October that his cancer had returned after it had gone into remission in 2009. Allen co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Bill Gates and served on the company’s board of directors until 2000. Allen purchased the Portland Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seattle Seahawks in 1996, with the Seahawks winning one Super Bowl during his tenure as owner. He had many investments outside of the sports world, as well as his philanthropic work, most notably with the Allen Institute for Brain Science.

Many from the Blazers, Seahawks, and elsewhere around the NBA and NFL offered their thoughts on Allen and sent their condolences to his family after learning of the news, including former Microsoft CEO and current Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

https://twitter.com/trailblazers/status/1051962568292458496

Paul was a truly wonderful, bright and inspiring person—- and a great friend. I will miss him https://t.co/HYhtgZGo8C — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) October 15, 2018

Statement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/AoyeiyfrYu — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 15, 2018

Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your family🙏🏾 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten. The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018

Rest Easy @PaulGAllen Praying 4 you & your family. Appreciate everything that you did 🙏🏾 — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) October 15, 2018

Rest In Peace Paul Allen. Thank you for everything! You will be missed. My prayers go to the entire Allen family. — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 15, 2018

https://twitter.com/bosnianbeast27/status/1051969774886871040

Saddened and stunned by the passing of Paul Allen. A giant who was as humble and generous as they come, and so respected as a fellow NFL owner. Rest in peace, Paul. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 15, 2018

The Bulls are saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Allen. Our thoughts are with Allen’s family and the Blazers organization. https://t.co/VAFW2iWGnq — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 15, 2018

Our thoughts are with the family & friends of @trailblazers owner, Paul Allen, and the entire Blazers organization. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 15, 2018

Sending our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Paul Allen. Our thoughts are with you and the @trailblazers organization. https://t.co/pAv73e368q — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 15, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to Mr. Allen’s Family.. was a pleasure working for you for 3 years in Portland 🙏🏼 thanks for everything https://t.co/lo9YQlOp0G — Pat Connaughton (@PlanetPat5) October 15, 2018