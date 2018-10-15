Microsoft Co-Founder And Seahawks And Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen Has Died After Battling Cancer

10.15.18 52 mins ago


Paul Allen, one of the co-founders of Microsoft and the current owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, died on Monday at the age of 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. His family announced his death to the public with a statement.

“My brother was a remarkable individual at every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” his sister Jody Allen said in the statement. “For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen had announced in early October that his cancer had returned after it had gone into remission in 2009. Allen co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Bill Gates and served on the company’s board of directors until 2000. Allen purchased the Portland Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seattle Seahawks in 1996, with the Seahawks winning one Super Bowl during his tenure as owner. He had many investments outside of the sports world, as well as his philanthropic work, most notably with the Allen Institute for Brain Science.

Many from the Blazers, Seahawks, and elsewhere around the NBA and NFL offered their thoughts on Allen and sent their condolences to his family after learning of the news, including former Microsoft CEO and current Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.
https://twitter.com/trailblazers/status/1051962568292458496

https://twitter.com/bosnianbeast27/status/1051969774886871040

