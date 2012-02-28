Paul George Calls NBA Slam Dunk Contest “A Joke”

I like Jeremy Evans a lot. Everyone here at Dime does. We’ve supported the #LetJeremyDunk movement since the beginning. I spent some time with him over All-Star Weekend, and we joked about his admittedly horrendous Call of Duty skills and the worst dunker on Utah. But he shouldn’t have won the dunk contest. Paul George had the best dunks. I’m not accepting arguments. That’s a fact (although it would’ve been Derrick Williams winning had he been able to finish his last one).
Now that the disappointing loss has set in, George is pissed. He told the Indianapolis Star recently that the dunk contest has become “a joke” and that he figured he was destined to lose because of his Larry Bird influence.
“(Not to) take nothing away from the dunk contest, (but) it was a joke,” George told the paper. “I guess whoever had the biggest celebrity involved in their dunk was going to be the winner. I guess I should have tried to reach out to some people.”
And the fan vote? George isn’t uttering anything new when he says it’s stupid and pointless, and that there should be five judges handing out scores instead. He continued on, saying the contest is missing the one thing it desperately needs: star power.
“I agree, you have to have the faces of the league come back and get involved in it,” George told the Indianapolis Star. “That’s what really made it big back in the day when you had Jordan and Dominique going at it. That was the All Stars and the guys that were the men in the league. That’s what fans want to see.”
For me, there’s a very easy explanation for all the disappointment in the dunk contest: Expectations. Every year they jump, and the players can’t keep up (It also doesn’t hurt to have hundreds of videos being published online every day with “professional” dunkers making the NBA guys look like Andre Miller.). Expectations cause missed dunks and bad props, which almost always kill the momentum. Instead of only appreciating dunks for what they are, everyone wants to be the first to say, “Yeah, but that’s the same dunk as…”
And I think this goes without saying, but having the contest come down to a fan vote is the worst idea since The Wheel.
What’s the dunk contest’s biggest problem?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
yes, star power could help. but, what about this.. guys in the dunk contest, pulling off good dunks.
that’s the main problem, because people are still watching, just the dunk contest sucks, when you have people in it, that suck.
^ But that’s kinda what I’m talking about. I felt the worst part of this dunk contest were all the props used, which are used because everyone complains about having seen everything.
Some of the dunks the guys did were actually really good. George pulled off that VC reverse 360 and Williams caught an off the side of the board 360 and yet they both lost to a guy who really only had 1 good dunk. It was like the fans didn’t appreciate the contest’s best dunks.
not a fan of the gimmicks.
Two Things:
1) Yah mad bruh?
2) It’s time to get rid of the token white guy.
it’s shit like demar derozan losing last year, iggy losing that other year, and etc etc that makes me not want to watch the dunk contest ever.
the props are so stupid especially the dwight vs nate. i just want people to dunk.
and i kind of disagree about there only being a limited amount of dunks that can be done. yes, people have done many of the same dunks over and over again but it’s the way they do it and also the amount of times that they take to do the dunk.
for instance, john wall’s behind the back dunk in the rising stars game was 100x’s better than jr smith attempting that dunk 100 times and then finally getting it. the reason vc, jordan, dominique, etc were so good was because they didnt have to try so many times.
for the umteenth time bron aint dunking but yeah names have to get in…westbrook and wall should have been in it and i am good with it! period!
He’s basically saying the same thing DeMar DeRozan said last year. The dunk contest isn’t even a dunk contest anymore and I think that’s why stars won’t enter. And as far as dunk videos online, why don’t the guys that are in it just pick a few dunks they seen on YouTube and practice the hell out of it?
I agree that this year’s contest was a joke. Evan’s only won because of one dunk, but that’s what happens when you take cumulative points out of the picture. Giving the fans all the power meant the single most impressive dunk could earn the win over one guy doing the 3 next best dunks (even though that wasn’t the case).
If the dunks were still being scored, Evan’s two other dunks would have gotten 6’s and 7’s.
i like the names durant used that should be in the dunk contest in his tweet, minus wade plus wall
Paul George can’t really cry though. His dunks were good, but nothing was spectacular.
jason richardson had some dunks in his dunk contest that drew excitement close to that of when vince carter was getting folks out their seats. am i wrong? keyword “close”. jason richardson was skying. his dunk contest highlight package is insane.
Everyone has been saying for years that they want to see the stars back in the dunk contest. They should make it so only All-Stars and Rising Stars can participate.
And dunkers: please stop jumping over vehicles, short celebrities etc. It’s been done to death already!!
The dunk contest peaked in 04. Freddy Jones 4 Lyfe!!!!!!!!!!!
the dunk contest been dead
theres been a lack of superstars not only in the competition but also as spectators
remember when you used to see all the top tier allstars in the crowd with their own score cards?
Jeremy Evans’ second dunk was far far better than the next best dunk. George wrapping himself in tape was retarded. I agree the props are getting old, but theres no way any of them did anything as cool as the two ball dunk. The fans already voted so how can you say it should have been different? It is what it is and George took part in the props and gimmick crap just like everyone else.
I agree- stupid idea of fan vote…but Evans was the right winner- his second dunk was a top 10 dunk of all time- but the contest is dead
fuck everybody who is complaining about the dunk contest!
1997 – Kobe – superstar – winning (Ham with an awesome dunk, ray allen in it also so two all stars)
2000 – no comment
2001 – baron davis – all star, maggette – nice front flip dunk, mason off two feet with one foot on the free throw line)
2002 – J-Rich killing it (he was all rookie first team that year), steve francis – all star
2003 – J-Rich killing it again, stoudamire – all star
2004 – J-Rich writing history with off the backboard between the legs
2005 – JR – behind the back, first time most people have seen this, stoudamire – all star – dunk of Nash’s head pass, between the legs reverse, Josh Smith – all star – with awesome dunks
2006 – Iggy – all star – with dunk from behind the backboard and other great ones, Nate – bringing back the little guys can dunk concept
2007 – Howard – superstar, Nate representing little guys again, green – can’t leave him out at that time with thos hops
2008 – howard again – superstar with incredible dunks – pass off the backboard while in the air…, rudy gay – all star, green – blow the candle dunk, between the legs with no shoes on
2009 – Howard again and kryptonate jumping over him
2010 – Wallace – all star but disapointing – nate again, derozan with windmill from the side of the backboard
2011 – Blake – superstar, super dunks , Ibaka dunk with foot in front of the free throw line, mcgee – 2 backboards then 3 balls, derozan with new dunks
2012 – no stars – but dunk over 7’2 guy, 2 balls off alleyoop, 360 off side of backboard, VC dunk in the dark, some embarrassment from diddy with his black power comments etc
fuck you all!
besides some rules that might improve it, but that’s not for sure, the dunk contest is and almost always was awesome!
fuck all you so called fans and your 80s nostalgic expectations. I guess if Lebron would have joined once since ’03 and no matter what he would have done you would all be pleased now and not complain about anything. he may be the only guy missing. wall or westbrook have time to join. other as well.
fuck you all
I dont get how people are saying derrick williams wouldve won, his stuff was weak, he shouldve been in last place, and bud’s dunks were highly underrated
The problem with the dunk contest is for some reason they just don’t get the best dunkers in it. Maybe the best dunkers don’t make the NBA, but the NCAA’s have been better lately. …
Maybe if George woulda turned the lights on he woulda won… The whole all star weekend sucks ass and is a waste of time let the atheletes just have a wkend off to go party or whatever an leave the all-star label as just a label
He didn’t think it was a joke when they offered to pay him to be in it.
Also, Evans dunk with GH tossing him two basketballs was up there with anything George did.
Finally, how can you argue about a fan vote when every other year, you have some 60 yr old guys giving someone a 50 after they do something totally mundane? Besides the fact that a guy from a small market team won.
“Wah wah wah”.
RIP dunk contest
What the hell is this guy bitching about? Is he bitter cause he lost? Cause newsflash: he only had one good dunk and he had a genius idea of doing it with the lights off.
Everyone clamoring for superstars to join the dunk contest, you know why people practically mention only MJ and Nique (and Dr J occasionally) when asking superstars to join? Cause they’re the only contestants who were already established superstars to join and win the contest. Aside from them, who else were superstars already when they joined the dunk contest? Dwight, Amare, Drexler, Pippen, Vince were close. Kobe wasn’t a superstar yet when he joined. Blake is an all-star, but superstar he isn’t.
The point is dunks make the dunk contest memorable, not entirely the contestants. It’s how guys like Richardson, Mason, Iguodala and event Brent freaking Barry got recognized by the casual basketball fan. But I agree that changes should be made. Start with getting rid of fan voting so hacks like Nate Rob won’t even get a sniff of winning. Then expand the number of contestants. And up the pot money to at least a million dollars.
Like the whole All-Star weekend isn’t a joke.
Just kill the whole thing and instead increase the teams in the play-offs.
Maybe George should leave the lights on so the people at home, aka the judges, could actually see his dunks.
George: “Hey guys, I’m going to do the sickest dunk of the night.”
*turns lights off*
George: “So, how’d ya like it??”
*crickets*
Each dunk should not be a short film setting up your prop.
“Aight, for this dunk I’m going to really put y’all to sleep. Bring it out guys.” 4 dudes come out and assemble a California King size bedroom set equipped with matching nightstands. The dunker then takes off his shoes and slips on some bedroom slippers and a team inspired snuggie. Walks around halfcourt for a while, pretends to brush his teeth. Then he jumps over the bed frame for a 360 dunk, hangs on the rim, swings himself onto the bed and then is wheeled off the floor. TNT then plays the Matrress Discounters jingle.
THIS IS THE NBA’S MAIN EVENT. People already complain about fan voting for the All-Star game so why let them ruin the dunk contest. If this trend continues, which in all likelihood it well, I promise you that the shortest dunker will always win. Always.
Seeing as 99.8% of the people who complain the loudest about the dunk contest have never dunked a basketball in their life (NERF don’t count), I do at least appreciate hearing the opinion of somebody who is actually an elite dunker.
Im with everyone who says this years was ridiculous..
I gives a shit if DWilliams can jump over a Harley after riding it in..
And please drop Kenny as the main announcer.. Barkeley had the gems of the nights anyways lol specially when he called Kenny George Jefferson lmaoooooo
Go back to the judges and just start dunking again.. fuck the theatrics.. fuckin dunk cam???? Was he serious???
That shit was so weak he shouldve been disqualified..
And on a sidenote George shouldve done his 360 windmill with the lights on and it wouldve been just as hard..
people don’t complain about the fan voting for all star games as much as the coaches’ votes. FUCK. when will people realize that. there is always a snub list based off who the coaches leave off and get wrong by who they put on. stop all this shit against fans. so what if they add one or two guys that maaaaybe shouldn’t start. coaches put waay more wrong players on rosters that shouldn’t be in the game in comparison. shutup with that fan voting outcry. no offense.