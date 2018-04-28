Getty Image

Paul George is officially about to go on the open market. The Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday night despite another 45-point performance from Russell Westbrook.

Losing in six games to the Utah Jazz is a disappointing end to the 2017-18 season for a Thunder squad that hoped the acquisition of George and Carmelo Anthony would give reigning MVP Westbrook some help in a loaded Western Conference. George was brilliant at times but Anthony, unfortunately, was a defensive and offensive liability all series.

The bad news for the Thunder is that Anthony may have picked up his $28 million player option about 11 seconds after the end of Game 6. The worse news is that George is an unrestricted free agent this summer and no one is sure where he’s heading. But speaking after the game, George said it’s too soon to know for sure what his plans are. He did, however, rave about his time in Oklahoma City.