Nike x Playstation

Have you ever wanted a pair of PlayStation themed shoes? Then does Thunder star Paul George has the sneaker for you. His Nike PG 2.5 is getting a new color scheme and George has collaborated with PlayStation to create one of the coolest video game themed shoes out there. This colorway is designed in the spirit of the original PlayStation, following up on his PG2 PlayStation colorway that had the more current PlayStation look.

The original PlayStation design is one of the best designed consoles ever in terms of simplicity, but using color to create some pop. It’s a basic cream/gray console, but when you add in the controller buttons as subtle the design goes from basic and boring to clean and subtle.

The shoes themselves follow the same design. The majority of the shoe is very basic, but the colors used on the original PlayStation are spread on logos throughout the shoe to create some pop. It’s perfect.