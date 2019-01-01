Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the nastiest defensive team in the NBA this season. Despite the fact that defensive ace Andre Roberson has yet to take the floor as he works to recover from a leg injury he suffered last year, the Thunder have the best adjusted defensive rating in the league.

In something of a surprise, Russell Westbrook has turned into an absolute menace on that end of the floor this year. While he’s always been able to impact games defensively, Westbrook has the numbers to reinforce that he’s getting the job done this year, leading the Thunder with 2.8 steals per game with a defensive rating of 97, the best mark of his career and the second-best DRTG on the team.

Westbrook’s defensive improvement comes after an offseason where he was challenged to take steps forward by Paul George, who was curious as to why the former league MVP had never received major praise for his defense.

“I asked Russ at the start of this year if he had an all-Defensive Team (selection) yet, and he said, ‘No,’” George told Sam Amick of The Athletic. “And of course, my answer to that was, ‘Why not?’”