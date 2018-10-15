Getty Image

When Paul George was eliminated from the playoffs following a 2-for-16 shooting and six-turnover performance, it felt like the end of his time with the Thunder was near. He and Russell Westbrook had moments on the court, but it never felt like they properly meshed together.

At least that’s how it looked on the outside. On the inside that couldn’t have been further from the truth. George walked away from that loss with a feeling that he had to come back and do more. He wanted another shot and he wanted to do it with Westbrook.

Why Westbrook of all people? Because George understands him. According to Sports Illustrated’s Rob Mahoney, Westbrook and George’s friendship an relationship on the floor was a big reason that George stayed in Oklahoma City.