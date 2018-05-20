Getty Image

The Cavaliers finally got on the board in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland put forth a dominant showing in a Game 3 blowout as the series shifted to their home floor.

While the Rockets vs. the Warriors was easily the most anticipated series of the postseason, Cavs-Celtics will produce the most storylines moving into the immediate future. LeBron James’ impending free agency looms over everything the Cavs do, and there’s constant fear in the background that anything short of another Finals trip could spell the end of the second LeBron-era in Cleveland.

In Boston, it’s an embarrassment of riches that is leading to questions about the future of their roster. The emergence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as bonafide stars on the wing, along with the play of Terry Rozier at point guard, has some wondering what happens when Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are back healthy in in the mix.

Paul Pierce knows a thing or two about the Celtics franchise and spoke with Dime recently on behalf of Bengay about what’s impressed him with this Boston team, whether there will be tensions over minutes when the Celtics stars get back, why there are two teams he’d consider if he were in LeBron’s shoes, why he still thinks the Warriors wrap things up quickly against Houston, and whether he has a future in coaching.