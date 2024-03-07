Draymond Green has plenty of clips of trash talk in his career, but there are none that are quite as legendary as what the rim mics picked up in a Clippers-Warriors game back in the 2016-17 season.

Less than a minute into the game, Green was chirping at Paul Pierce on the Clippers bench as Blake Griffin got set to shoot free throws, lighting Pierce up for “chasing a farewell tour” and saying “they don’t love you like that” repeatedly and saying “you thought you was Kobe?”

The clip is an all-timer and still pops up from time-to-time on social media over seven years later. This week, Pierce joined Draymond on Green’s podcast and made sure to come out of the gate to give his side of that exchange, noting he was trying to fire up Blake Griffin to deal with Green’s physicality, which was why he was chirping from the bench. He also insists he didn’t hear Green and only found out exactly what Draymond said after the game when the video was blowing up on Twitter.

Pierce noted he always appreciated that Green stayed true to who he was and would bring that energy constantly, even before he was a champion. While the rim mics do certainly amplify what someone is saying, it sure seemed like Green was saying that loud as hell and I’m not sure I fully buy that Pierce didn’t hear it at all, but he might not have caught every bit of it and certainly wouldn’t have expected it to become a thing the entire world would hear either.