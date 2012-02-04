Paul Pierce Shoots Down New York; Paul George Blows Up

02.04.12 7 years ago 45 Comments
With the shot clock dwindling, Paul Pierce lost the ball, backed up behind the three-point line, fought off Landry Fields for the rock and heaved in a deep jumper as the clock leaked zeroes. So what if it didn’t count? It was crazy enough to warrant the MJ shrug from Pierce. It was also a signal: Down the stretch, the Celtics would make the plays. The Knicks wouldn’t. Boston came from behind to win again, 91-89, behind 30 from the Truth and a couple of monster shots from Jesus (14 points). The biggest play of the game wasn’t one of Pierce’s last-second shot clock shots (He actually had another late one that counted). On another possession, the Celtics were up three with a minute left when KG missed a point blank layup. New York couldn’t get the rebound, and it eventually ended up in a Ray Allen layup … Should we rip Mike D’Antoni or the players? Yes, New York’s final play ended up in a Steve Novak fadeaway, but they also had two straight great opportunities. Yet Fields nearly air balled a corner three, and before that Iman Shumpert missed a WIDE OPEN triple … The Knicks are now 8-15. Awful … For about 36 minutes, Philly had us believing. Then Andre Iguodala made a shot from midcourt that didn’t count (after the quarter buzzer), and Miami spiked the Sixers’ drinks, hitting 12 of 16 shots to start the fourth quarter. What was a close game throughout became a blowout, and what was a legitimate question – is Philly an East contender? – now has an answer: if it’s Miami they’re playing, then Hell nah. The Sixers have two double-digit losses this season after losing 99-79, and both have come against the Heat. Dwyane Wade (26 points) and LeBron James (19 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) dominated, while Chris Bosh drew the wrath of his teammates. He had the ball by Miami’s hoop with a few seconds left in the first half and held on to it instead of taking a shot from midcourt. Mario Chalmers was giving him s— after the buzzer because he clearly wanted to hold on to it so that he didn’t hurt his FG/3PT percentage … OKC and Memphis need a playoff rematch. They played another classic yesterday with Kevin Durant (36 points, 10 rebounds, 50 rebounds in his last four games) scoring the final seven points to help finish off a Thunder comeback from a double-digit second half deficit. The biggest shot of the game came with the score tied and KD iso-ed against his boy Rudy Gay (23 points, eight rebounds). Durant sniped a 25-footer in his face. Can OKC really win like this? Outside of KD, James Harden (24 points) and Russell Westbrook (21 points), the rest of the Thunder (20 points) scored as often as a broke dope fiend … Keep reading to hear about Paul George morphing into a future All-Star …

