The Pelicans Reportedly Have ‘No Interest’ In Trading Jrue Holiday

Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans might look really different once the NBA’s trade deadline wraps up on Feb. 7, as Anthony Davis wants out of town. Despite the fact that one star player wants to leave The Big Easy, however, the Pelicans don’t have plans to completely hit the reset button and go through a full-blown rebuild.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, New Orleans has gotten some calls about standout veteran point guard Jrue Holiday. Despite this, there’s no indiction that the team wants to trade him.