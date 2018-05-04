The Celtics Erased A 22-Point First Half Deficit To Take A 2-0 Series Lead Over The Sixers

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Philadelphia 76ers #Boston Celtics
05.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After a Game 1 performance that saw everything break perfectly for the Boston Celtics, much of the basketball world (including the good folks in Las Vegas) anticipated an inspired performance from the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 on Thursday night. For much of the first half, that projection looked to be coming true but, seemingly on a dime, the Celtics flipped the script again. When the final horn sounded, Brad Stevens and company emerged with a 108-103 lead to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Sixers got off to a flying start with 10 assists in the first quarter and J.J. Redick leading the way with lights-out shooting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 13 hours ago
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 4 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP