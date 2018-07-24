The Sixers Reportedly Have ‘No Anxiety’ About Markelle Fultz’s Jumper

Getty Image

There are plenty of reasons for optimism in Philadelphia as the 76ers get ready for next season. Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the East, Ben Simmons won Rookie of the Year last seasons, and with some luck, the team has a chance at winning the conference next season.

A potentially huge boost could come in the form of second-year guard Markelle Fultz, who had just about the weirdest rookie year you can imagine. Fultz went from the No. 1 overall pick, to someone who refused to shoot threes, to a guy who was either hurt or had the yips, to playing down the regular season stretch, to completely unplayable during the postseason. He was viewed as a potential game-changing player for his skill on offense, but for physical (and/or mental) reasons, that skill just evaporated amid a battle with a mysterious shoulder injury.

But 2018-19 is a new start for Fultz, who has worked with basketball trainer Drew Hanlen this offseason to recalibrate his jumper. There have been rumblings of how that’s gone, but the latest update indicates that there’s a whole lot of optimism radiating from Philadelphia about how Fultz is progressing.