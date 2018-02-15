Everyone Is Failing Markelle Fultz

#Philadelphia 76ers
Associate Editor
02.15.18

Getty Image

Everyone has handled just about every second of Markelle Fultz‘s rookie campaign the wrong way. We can say this with certainty because no one seems to know a single thing about Fultz’s first season in the NBA other than the fact that he played in four games, looked bad, and was subsequently shut down.

Beyond that, no one seems to know what the real story is. Maybe he had a terrible shoulder injury that will cost him the remainder of the season, or perhaps he’ll be back tomorrow. Who knows, because his timetable has been all over the place. Maybe the shoulder injury was tied to him trying to change up his shot, or maybe it was the other way around. Maybe he has the yips, but instead of forgetting how to throw a strike, he forgot how to shoot a basketball. Maybe it’s some combination of all three. No one actually knows.

All of this is insanity. The fact of the matter is the Philadelphia 76ers don’t owe anyone an answer on Fultz’s status, his health, or anything else. They owe one thing (making sure he is at a place where he can have a long and successful basketball career) to one person (Fultz). Beyond that, no one is owed anything.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP