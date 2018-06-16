Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers have frequently popped up for the last year or so as a team to watch during the summer of 2018. Due to their mix of young talent, tradable assets, and the fact that they’ll have money to spend this summer, Philly is both an appealing destination for free agents and a potential partner for trades.

The Sixers have been mentioned as a destinatoin for all the big names this summer, namely LeBron James and Paul George as free agents and Kawhi Leonard in trade talks. On Friday night, Philly appeared in a new rumbling centered around the top of the NBA Draft.

Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin appeared on Sirius XM NBA Radio’s draft special and shared a fun piece of information: Philadelphia is working to make a move up the draft boards to get a premier talent.