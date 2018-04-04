The Sixers Are Mashing Teams, Even With Joel Embiid On The Sidelines

Getty Image

The headline battle in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday featured a matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Given that the No. 1 seed faced off with LeBron James, it makes sense that plenty of attention was paid to that particular contest but, at the same time, the 76ers throttled the Brooklyn Nets in a seemingly innocuous early April game.

There was nothing particularly noteworthy about the 121-95 final margin or even anything else within the box score. However, the victory represented the 11th consecutive win for Philadelphia and, after a 25-25 start, the Sixers are now the hottest team in the league with a terrifying mix of young talent and high-end production.

While any team putting together an 11-game winning streak is worthy of celebration, the Sixers have accumulated nine straight wins in blowout fashion, including the last (effectively) four contests without the services of star big man Joel Embiid. Philly has won nine in a row by double-digits, which is knocking on the door of history.