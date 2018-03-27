Getty Image

Expecting Markelle Fultz to come out in his first game back since October and be the same guy that earned a spot atop the 2017 NBA Draft would have obviously been silly. The list of basketball players who have gone 68 games without playing, taken to the floor, and looked like a finished product is incredibly short. Add in the fact that Fultz is still a teenager and there was no way on earth he was going to be a finished product when he took to the court on Monday.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Fultz’s, uh, re-debut (?) going much better. The talented combo guard played 14 minutes and put up 10 points on an admittedly not great 5-for-13 shooting. He also added in eight assists and four rebounds.

The biggest thing that happened, though, was that Fultz didn’t look as tentative as he did at the start of his career, when he was dealing with the shoulder ailment that kept him sidelined all this time. Fultz legitimately looked healthy, engaged, and willing to attack. It’s why the whole “he put up 13 shots in 14 minutes” isn’t a massive concern right now.

Things started off well for Fultz, who received quite the ovation and made his first basket during his first shift of the game. He also got some run in the third quarter, including this fantastic circus layup.