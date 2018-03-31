Getty Image

Saturday was a good day for injury news for a number of NBA teams. John Wall returned for the Washington Wizards after a two month absence following knee surgery. Golden State’s Klay Thompson is also in line to make his return on Saturday night, giving the Warriors one of their All-Stars back in the lineup.

Joel Embiid also had surgery on his orbital bone on Saturday, which at first doesn’t sound like great news for the Philadelphia 76ers. But the news that followed his surgery was important: A potential timetable for his eventual return. With the playoffs looming and uncertainty surrounding his broken orbital bone and concussion-like symptoms, there was fear that Embiid could miss a significant length of time.

But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday afternoon that Embiid could return relatively soon following successful surgery on Saturday.