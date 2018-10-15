The Suns Have Signed Veteran Guard Jamal Crawford

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns have had an interesting offseason. They added Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick in hopes he and star guard Devin Booker can become a powerful tandem and the foundational pieces for the future.

They also have done some very Suns-y things, like firing GM Ryan McDonough last week, mere days before the season began. There are plenty of reasons you could give for letting go of McDonough as his track record as a GM has been spotty with some hits and plenty of misses, but the timing was curious to say the least.

Many, including myself, have speculated a major reason McDonough is gone is that he let the Suns come into camp without adding a point guard to the roster, which they desperately need. James Jones is acting as the interim GM and is expected to take over on a full time basis soon, and on Monday he made sure to quickly try to remedy the Suns backcourt by signing veteran guard Jamal Crawford, according to multiple reports.