The Suns Have Signed Veteran Guard Jamal Crawford

10.15.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns have had an interesting offseason. They added Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick in hopes he and star guard Devin Booker can become a powerful tandem and the foundational pieces for the future.

They also have done some very Suns-y things, like firing GM Ryan McDonough last week, mere days before the season began. There are plenty of reasons you could give for letting go of McDonough as his track record as a GM has been spotty with some hits and plenty of misses, but the timing was curious to say the least.

Many, including myself, have speculated a major reason McDonough is gone is that he let the Suns come into camp without adding a point guard to the roster, which they desperately need. James Jones is acting as the interim GM and is expected to take over on a full time basis soon, and on Monday he made sure to quickly try to remedy the Suns backcourt by signing veteran guard Jamal Crawford, according to multiple reports.

Around The Web

TAGSJamal CrawfordPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP