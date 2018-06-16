The basketball world was rocked on Friday afternoon when word dropped that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. The relationship between the two sides was under a microscope all season due to Leonard’s attempts to return from a right quadriceps injury, and Leonard’s trade request indicates things were damaged to the point that the All-Star forward decided he cannot continue to play for the Spurs.
There aren’t many players capable of changing the game on both ends of the floor quite like Leonard, so word of his trade request led to a whole slew of rumors from teams willing to sell the farm to bring him on board. This is despite the fact that Leonard gave the Spurs a list of preferred trade destination and he can become a free agent next summer.
The Spurs, however, have the flexibility to do whatever they want regardless of Leonard’s wishes. This opens the door for a number of teams to shake things up, one of which could be the Phoenix Suns. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Phoenix is expected to “probe” a move for Leonard centering around the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Several league sources told me they anticipate Suns general manager Ryan McDonough to probe a Leonard deal using the no. 1 pick. Phoenix explored Irving trades last summer but was reluctant to deal Josh Jackson, whom they selected with the fourth overall pick. Leonard is better than Irving, so perhaps it’s time for the Suns to strike now, when they’re armed with assets and an opportunity to trade for a transcendent player. There’s also a sense from league sources that the Suns presumed selection of Arizona big man Deandre Ayton at no. 1 isn’t a guarantee because of the outside possibility that they’ll get a good enough deal to trade down or out of the draft entirely. Now that Leonard reportedly wants out, anything is possible.
Join The Discussion: Log In With