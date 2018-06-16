Getty Image

The basketball world was rocked on Friday afternoon when word dropped that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. The relationship between the two sides was under a microscope all season due to Leonard’s attempts to return from a right quadriceps injury, and Leonard’s trade request indicates things were damaged to the point that the All-Star forward decided he cannot continue to play for the Spurs.

There aren’t many players capable of changing the game on both ends of the floor quite like Leonard, so word of his trade request led to a whole slew of rumors from teams willing to sell the farm to bring him on board. This is despite the fact that Leonard gave the Spurs a list of preferred trade destination and he can become a free agent next summer.

The Spurs, however, have the flexibility to do whatever they want regardless of Leonard’s wishes. This opens the door for a number of teams to shake things up, one of which could be the Phoenix Suns. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Phoenix is expected to “probe” a move for Leonard centering around the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.