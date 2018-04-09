Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns clinched what was one of the NBA’s most hotly-contested races this season on Sunday night, losing in emphatic fashion to the Warriors to fall to 20-61 on the season. That 61st loss proved to be the magic number to earn the top spot in the NBA Draft Lottery, giving Phoenix 25 percent odds of landing the top pick (and likely Deandre Ayton) in this July’s draft.

While the Suns have locked up the top spot, there’s still plenty being fought for behind them in the NBA’s great ping-pong ball race. The Grizzlies have all but wrapped up the No. 2 spot in the lottery at 22-58, but can’t officially claim that placement until Monday night thanks to a win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Below, we’ll look at where the rest of the lottery teams stand right now (with some help from Tankathon.com) and what their best case and worst case scenarios are for each team heading into the final three days of the regular season.

2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-58)

This one’s easy. All Memphis needs to do is lose one more game and they wrap up the second lottery spot and 19.9 percent odds of landing the top pick. With Minnesota and Oklahoma City remaining, one would think they would make that happen.

The worst case scenario for Memphis is they win their last two games and end up in a four-way tie for second with Dallas, Atlanta, and Orlando and lose the random ping-pong ball draw and end up in the fifth spot, with an 8.8 percent chance at No. 1.

T3. Dallas Mavericks (24-57)

The Mavs need to lose to Phoenix on Tuesday night and get some help to land the second spot in the form of Memphis winning two in a row — and then win the aforementioned random draw. To wrap up the third spot at worst, they need Atlanta to win its final game and Orlando to win one of its final two.

The worst case scenario is winning their final game, watching the Hawks and Magic lose out and sliding into the fifth spot (or a three-way tie and losing the draw).

T3. Atlanta Hawks (24-57)

The Hawks are already operating in their worst case scenario after winning back-to-back games, including a baffler against the Celtics on Sunday. While that was a disaster, the second spot in the lottery isn’t out of the question. They need the same scenarios as Dallas to land a shot at No. 2 and to lock up the third.

The worst case scenario is Atlanta rips off a three-game winning streak to close the season by inexplicably beating Philadelphia on Tuesday, while Dallas and Orlando lose out and they fall to fifth (or, again, a three-way tie and a draw).