The Phoenix Suns entered the summer with a question mark at point guard, one that became more pronounced on Thursday night when Brandon Knight was sent to Houston. Currently, the team’s point guard depth chart appears to be rookies Elie Okobo and De’Anthony Melton (who was acquired in Thursday’s trade), with veteran Isaiah Canaan under contract.

But according to a report by John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, there was a reason for the team’s decision to move on from Knight. Apparently, Phoenix has been aggressive in trying to bolster its point guard situation on the trade market, with Gambadoro reporting that the team wants to swing for the fences.

In fact, the Suns reportedly want to fill their hole at the one with a “front tier point guard,” with Gambadoro floating that the team has interest in someone like Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, or Terry Rozier.