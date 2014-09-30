PHOTO: Joel Embiid Shows Off His Late September Holiday Cheer

09.30.14 4 years ago

This isn’t exactly the portrait of a guy known for his sarcastic, gregarious social media persona.

Smile, Joel Embiid! You’re wearing a Santa hat, holding a burlap sack, and a tiny fir in late September! ‘Tis the season!

Okay, perhaps that’s overkill. We wouldn’t exactly be too keen on this photo op, either. There is a sense of excitement these days normally accompanying the holidays, though. Like a kid’s anticipation for Christmas morning, ours builds hourly leading up to tip-off of the 2014-2015 season. Only 28 more days.

