PHOTO: Kobe Bryant Wears Nike “Ringsssss” Shirt To Lakers Practice

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
10.01.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Hurry up, Mamba Nation. Find $30.00 and race to your nearest sporting goods store. The Kobe Bryant shirt you’ve all been waiting for is finally here.

And not only that, but you’re hero even wore it to yesterday’s Los Angeles Lakers practice. How many championships does Kobe have again, LeBron James? Count the…

RINGSSSSS.

Whether Bryant and his friends at Nike understand the “rings” talk has become completely tongue-in-cheek or otherwise, we absolutely love this shirt. If you can’t cop one now, make sure to have a loved one – or perhaps Joel Embiid? – put it on your holiday wish list.

When are you buying this shirt?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSNIKEStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP