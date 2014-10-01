PHOTO: Kobe Bryant Wears Nike “Ringsssss” Shirt To Lakers Practice

Hurry up, Mamba Nation. Find $30.00 and race to your nearest sporting goods store. The Kobe Bryant shirt you’ve all been waiting for is finally here.

And not only that, but you’re hero even wore it to yesterday’s Los Angeles Lakers practice. How many championships does Kobe have again, LeBron James? Count the…

RINGSSSSS.

Whether Bryant and his friends at Nike understand the “rings” talk has become completely tongue-in-cheek or otherwise, we absolutely love this shirt. If you can’t cop one now, make sure to have a loved one – or perhaps Joel Embiid? – put it on your holiday wish list.

When are you buying this shirt?

