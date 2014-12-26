Photo: Christmas Threw Up On This Spencer Hawes Suit

The flowing tresses of Spencer Hawes have been shorn recently, but a bruised knee kept the sweet-shooting Clippers stretch five from suiting up against the Warriors on Christmas Day. Instead, he wore a suit, but not just any suit; a frenzied, seizure-inducing Christmas-colored suit that’s still hurting our eyes.
Yikes.
If you weren’t already convinced, Hawes is a Christmas fan. His Instagram is littered with X-Mas outfits including his role as “Hawes-a-Claus.” All of them are gentler on the retinas than his suit today:
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
Ugliest holiday suit ever?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
the shoe-sock combo and the hair are worse than the siut