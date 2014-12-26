Photo: Christmas Threw Up On This Spencer Hawes Suit

The flowing tresses of Spencer Hawes have been shorn recently, but a bruised knee kept the sweet-shooting Clippers stretch five from suiting up against the Warriors on Christmas Day. Instead, he wore a suit, but not just any suit; a frenzied, seizure-inducing Christmas-colored suit that’s still hurting our eyes.

Yikes.

If you weren’t already convinced, Hawes is a Christmas fan. His Instagram is littered with X-Mas outfits including his role as “Hawes-a-Claus.” All of them are gentler on the retinas than his suit today:

Hawes-a-Claus was a blast. Thank you so much to all our military members and their families for their continued sacrifice. We are the land if the free because of the brave. A photo posted by spenceneedle (@spenceneedle) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:58pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Sucks not being out there with the fellas but always #GoClips. A photo posted by spenceneedle (@spenceneedle) on Dec 12, 2014 at 6:01pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

2 needles and a hound. Merry Christmas everyone and thank you ????! Una foto publicada por spenceneedle (@spenceneedle) el Dic 12, 2014 at 9:04 PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Ugliest holiday suit ever?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.