Photo: Christmas Threw Up On This Spencer Hawes Suit

12.26.14 4 years ago

The flowing tresses of Spencer Hawes have been shorn recently, but a bruised knee kept the sweet-shooting Clippers stretch five from suiting up against the Warriors on Christmas Day. Instead, he wore a suit, but not just any suit; a frenzied, seizure-inducing Christmas-colored suit that’s still hurting our eyes.

Yikes.

If you weren’t already convinced, Hawes is a Christmas fan. His Instagram is littered with X-Mas outfits including his role as “Hawes-a-Claus.” All of them are gentler on the retinas than his suit today:

Sucks not being out there with the fellas but always #GoClips.

A photo posted by spenceneedle (@spenceneedle) on

2 needles and a hound. Merry Christmas everyone and thank you ????!

Una foto publicada por spenceneedle (@spenceneedle) el

Ugliest holiday suit ever?

TOPICS
