Photos: A Recap Of The Red Bull Midnight Run With John Wall, Basketball & Girls

This weekend, the Dime crew invaded downtown Washington, D.C. to help host the Red Bull Midnight Run , an event that brought 100 of the area’s most talented players together in one gym. The reason? To eventually pluck the top eight from that group to take to Brooklyn to compete against the best from New York, Chicago and Boston.

While there was a ton of great talent there from overseas, the D-League and D-1 basketball, the best player in the building didn’t play. That was John Wall. He was there to help scout and evaluate the players. Considering I was with him all night, and got his reactions to pretty much everything, I’d say he was pretty impressed.

Keep reading to see a photo recap of the event, with all photos courtesy of @jose3030.