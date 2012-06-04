Photos: Day 2 Auditions For The All-New Brooklyn Nets Dance Team

06.04.12 6 years ago
Brooklyn Nets Dancers

Brooklyn Nets Dancers (photo. Adam Pantozzi)

If you weren’t already excited enough to see the Nets take over Brooklyn next year, you’ll soon know which girls will be dancing for them. The Nets are currently in auditions for their all-new dance team, and we have pictures from the second day. The team is down to 30 finalists after 400 showed up to the Long Island University – Brooklyn Campus, and we’re just thankful we won’t be deciding who gets cut and who stays. That said, we can still enjoy the pictures…

via Brooklyn Nets Facebook Page

Brooklyn Nets Dancers

Brooklyn Nets Dancers (photo. Adam Pantozzi)

BROOKLYN NETS

