SXSW Photos: Mitchell & Ness Throwback Snapbacks

Recently, Dime‘s parent company Woven Digital was down in Austin, TX for the SXSW festival. They threw together a pretty dope party at Trinity Hall featuring performers: Stalley, Tim Gunter, The Grizzled Might, Riff Raff, TJ Mizell, Styles&Complete, DJ Skee, Rebirth Brass Band, the Saints of Valory, and Moon Taxi. As part of the festivities, famed outfitter Mitchell & Ness decked the performers out in some vintage snapbacks you gotta check out.

The throwback snapbacks looked tight as the entertainers rocked the mic and kept the party popping, so check out all the notaslgic snapbacks, and make sure to scope the latest gear from Mitchell & Ness.

