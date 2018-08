Everyone loves some snake skin Air Jordan 11 Lows. Now, with summer starting, Jordan Brand has you covered: some low top, pink “snake skins” release tomorrow. This women’s release is the first pink “snake skin” 11s Jordan has released in over a decade.

