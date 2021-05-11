Martin is, to this day, one of the most beloved sitcoms of all-time, and fans of the show, particularly those in Detroit, are in for a treat this week. On Tuesday, the Pistons announced a new collaboration with Martin Lawrence on a clothing line inspired by Martin that features T-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, and shorts with images from the show and the iconic Martin font that will be released this Friday, May 14.









Both Lawrence and the team offered statements on why the collaboration came together and the deep-seeded connection between the comedy legend, the city of Detroit (where the show was based), and the Pistons organization.

“Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me,” said Lawrence. “From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later.”

“With the city of Detroit as the show’s backdrop, Martin became must-watch TV in the 90’s,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer of the Detroit Pistons. “Martin’s love for the Pistons in the show translated into passion for the team – the fact that he has a ring from the 2004 team is proof of that. We’re thrilled to partner with Martin to introduce a merchandise line that pays homage to both Martin and the show’s Detroit roots.”

It is immediately one of the best collaborations between a team and celebrity in the NBA, and when the line drops on May 14 at the Pistons Shop it will be sure to move quickly.