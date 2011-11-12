Players Don’t Want The Owners’ Offer; North Carolina Dominates Michigan State

So after months and months of rambling back and forth, he reported she reported, and the owners and players doing a fair amount of snipping back and forth, it looks like we will have some type of resolution within the next four or five days. Whether it’s the resolution we want is another story. The negotiating is over, and for the players this is really the last realistic deal they will have a chance of signing before the entirety of this season goes bye bye. Some, like Danny Granger seem to think this offer will be rejected by the players. This whole thing comes down to this: the players know they’re getting a raw deal. They know it’ll be conceding defeat. But it’s this or nothing. Do they really want to lose a whole season? … UNC started their season off right, beating Michigan State 67-55 behind Harrison Barnes (17 points) and John Henson (12 points, nine blocks). Was the game close? Not really. UNC led by as many as 21, despite Draymond Green (13 points, 18 rebounds) going off. Is this the best team in the country? … Kentucky played, but did they really? They beat Marist by freakin’ 50, 108-58. In his first collegiate game, Anthony Davis was simply unbelievable, dropping 23 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Was it much of a game? Kentucky outscored Marist by 41 in the second half so there you go. The only problem was Terrence Jones, who had to come off the bench because he was involved in a car accident early Thursday morning, had a relatively weak game. Either way, for now, it doesn’t really matter … Jared Sullinger had 19 and nine against Wright State in Ohio State’s 31-point win … Was Jeremy Lamb ready for the big time? Apparently so. He dropped 30 in UConn’s 70-57 win over Columbia … And Coach K moved within one win of tying Bob Knight for the most wins among D-I coaches. Duke won 77-76 behind Seth Curry (16 points) … We’ve been covering Brandon Jennings‘ seemingly invincible flag football team for the past few weeks, and while they’ve been able to beat down other NBA players like Nick Young, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Barnes and Corey Maggette, how do you think they’d do against LeBron and Kevin Durant? LeBron announced on Twitter that the rumored game between his own squad and KD’s boys is officially set for Nov. 30. We’ve seen Durant play and honestly, he was better than we thought he’d be, throwing it and receiving it. But is there any question LeBron is going to dominate this game? We’re hyped to see highlights … If you’re in the Dallas area tonight and want to see some basketball, go check out The Josh Howard Celebrity All-Star Basketball Game going down at 7 p.m. ET at the P.C. Cobb Center. Kevin Durant was a late addiction to a lineup â€“ what’s a summer game without the summer MVP? â€“ that includes big names like John Wall and LaMarcus Aldridge, as well as Andray Blatche, Nick Young, Anthony Randolph, Jarrett Jack and Jason Maxiell. Plus with Howard playing in his old home, maybe he’ll be invigorated for the first time in about two years. The game will be streaming at TheBasketballChannel.net, and tickets are still available here … Someone linked us to this “official” Delonte West site yesterday and our computer nearly crashed. Maybe it was the freaking myst machine on there or the ridiculous amount of videos. More likely, it was the little talking Delonte head which looked a lot like Bill Nye the Science Guy. There’s no way that’s really West’s site… it has to be fan-made … At times this summer, it seemed like Metta World Peace was never coming to fruition. That’s okay. Ron Artest says he had a backup name just in case: “Queensbridge.” That might’ve been even funnier than MWP … And this needs no accompanying joke or smart remark. We’re going to leave you with what Samardo Samuels tweeted the other night: I’m addicted to sex with female not against gay people what u do in ur life is none of my business keep it too urself tho. … We’re out like “Queensbridge.”

