“The Playground Collection” By Million Dollar Ballers

At Dime, we’re always on the lookout for something fresh, original, and above all else, something that pays homage to our childhood idols. The people at Million Dollar Ballers have done it again, this time coming with “The Playground Collection.” The pack of three shirts pays homage to a time when legendary nicknames were born on the playground, and highlights three of the best: Admiral, Dream and Glide.

“They don’t make nicknames like they used to,” explains owner Greg Beers. “These legends played in a time when every fan knew them by their nicknames.”

Million Dollar Ballers will donate half of all the profits from these shirts to the charities on behalf of the legends â€“ IDEA Public Schools, a network of tuition free schools, the Dream Foundation, which provides scholarships to exceptional high school students and the Clyde Drexler Foundation for its fight to end illiteracy.

All three shirts are available in their online store in sizes X-small to 2XL. They retail for $35.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.