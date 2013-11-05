PONY USA Introduces Holiday 2013 Collection

A sneaker legend, PONY USA is coming back in a big way this winter with its Holiday 2013 Collection. Dropping on November 10, the collection includes a new colorway of the M-100 and two new colorways of the City Wing.

PONY is paying homage to both New York NBA teams with these colorways. The City Wing returns in a Knicks-themed version, which includes an orange outsole and a blue and orange leather upper, as well as a black-based version (black leather upper and outsole with grey detailing) for the Brooklyn Nets.

This collection also announces the return of the M-100, a classic silhouette paying tribute to the late ’80s with a new red and black colorway.

The City Wing will be available for $80 in both blue/orange and black/grey while the M-100 will be $75. The colorways will be available at boutiques such as LEADERS, Rime, Concepts, WEST NYC, Packer Shoes and UBIQ/Atmos NYC. Check the images below for a closer look.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.