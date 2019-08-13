Portland Trail Blazers

The release of the 2019-20 regular season schedule was the dominant story in the NBA on Monday but, by the evening, the Portland Trail Blazers made intriguing news of their own. Fresh off a 53-win campaign that ended with a trip to the Western Conference Finals a season ago, the Blazers will commemorate their 50th anniversary season in Portland with a brand new court.

The floor design, which has a nostalgic throwback feel, will be used for the team’s entire 41-game home slate. As you can see, there is an explicit nod to 1970 when the team kicked things off in Portland and center court has a “50” reference. Beyond that, “Rip City” makes an appearance and there is a clean, distinctive look in play.