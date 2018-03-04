The Blazers Face An Uncertain Future Despite Their Success This Season

#Portland Trail Blazers
03.04.18

My grandfather used to say that if you don’t like the seeding in the 2018 Western Conference playoff race, just wait a minute. While the top two teams — the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors — have comfortably pulled ahead of the pack, the rest are locked in a virtual dead-heat that is threatening to plunge the standings into utter chaos.

Just a half-game separates the three through seven spots, and an untimely skid by any of those teams could land them out of the playoff picture altogether. It’s a tenuous situation and one that they’re all acutely aware of. It’s crazy to think that none of them, from No. 3 through No. 8, are assured a postseason berth at this point.

Some, however, are rising to the occasion right when it matters most. The New Orleans Pelicans, for instance, have won seven straight behind Anthony Davis‘ surprising late-season MVP push, while the Portland Trail Blazers have also found their groove amid a five-game win streak and a subsequently stunning — if not flimsy — ascension to the No. 3 seed.

A big reason for that has been Damian Lillard‘s phenomenal play. During the month of February, he averaged better than 31 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 35.6 percent from downtown. And he’s kept it going so far here in March, a stretch he capped off Thursday night by scoring 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter to help seal a tough win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

