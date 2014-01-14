Heat Visit The White House, President Obama Tells Them To Lay Off Mario Chalmers

If you’ve spent any time watching the 2-time defending champion Miami Heat, you’ve probably noticed how often the Big Three ofandyell at. ‘Bron almost took his head off one night , before apologizing. When the Heat visited the White House today, Presidentnoted Miami’s practice of yelling at ‘Rio and joked about how much NBA fans love to root against the Heat.

The Heat beat writers for the Sun-Sentinel (Ira Winderman) and the Miami Herald (Joe Goodman Jr.), relayed all the hijinks when the U.S. President â€” who is a huge basketball fan, namely rooting for his hometown Chicago Bulls â€” met with the Miami Heat:

Upon receiving Heat autographed trophy, Obama says, "You know, you guys are winning me over a little bit." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 14, 2014

And it seems that Obama has seen all the grief the Heat give ‘Rio as he joked about it both on the mic and away from it.

Obama to Chalmers away from the mic: “You and me. I got your back.” — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) January 14, 2014

Obama: “Let’s hurry up and take this picture before someone starts yelling at Mario.” — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) January 14, 2014

Obama to Heat: "I mean sometimes it's just a bad pass guys, it's not Mario's fault. I got your back, man." Hilarious: http://t.co/n3ibeohjMS — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 14, 2014

But he also mentioned how much class they showed meeting with the Wounded Warriors before the ceremony.

Obama mentions Heat met with Wounded Warriors before ceremony, "They also showed what heart means off the court." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 14, 2014

He even had time to joke about Ray Allen getting pissed off they brought out the ropes. If you don’t remember, Allen took umbrage when the Spurs brought out the ropes in Game 6 of the NBA Finals over the summer.

Obama has been well-briefed, "And then they brought out the ropes . . . and then Ray Allen saw them bring out the ropes." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 14, 2014

He kicked it with the Godfather, Pat Riley, who played for the last Championship-winning Knicks team.

Obama: “Riley and I were reminiscing about the #Knicks years.” — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) January 14, 2014

Obama on Heat: "Sometimes it still feel like they're fighting for a little respect . . . I can relate to that." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 14, 2014

