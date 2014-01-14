Heat Visit The White House, President Obama Tells Them To Lay Off Mario Chalmers

The Heat beat writers for the Sun-Sentinel (Ira Winderman) and the Miami Herald (Joe Goodman Jr.), relayed all the hijinks when the U.S. President â€” who is a huge basketball fan, namely rooting for his hometown Chicago Bulls â€” met with the Miami Heat:
Upon receiving Heat autographed trophy, Obama says, "You know, you guys are winning me over a little bit."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
And it seems that Obama has seen all the grief the Heat give ‘Rio as he joked about it both on the mic and away from it.
Obama to Chalmers away from the mic: “You and me. I got your back.”
— Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) January 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Obama: “Let’s hurry up and take this picture before someone starts yelling at Mario.”
— Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) January 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Obama to Heat: "I mean sometimes it's just a bad pass guys, it's not Mario's fault. I got your back, man." Hilarious: http://t.co/n3ibeohjMS
— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
But he also mentioned how much class they showed meeting with the Wounded Warriors before the ceremony.
Obama mentions Heat met with Wounded Warriors before ceremony, "They also showed what heart means off the court."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
He even had time to joke about Ray Allen getting pissed off they brought out the ropes. If you don’t remember, Allen took umbrage when the Spurs brought out the ropes in Game 6 of the NBA Finals over the summer.
Obama has been well-briefed, "And then they brought out the ropes . . . and then Ray Allen saw them bring out the ropes."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
He kicked it with the Godfather, Pat Riley, who played for the last Championship-winning Knicks team.
Obama: “Riley and I were reminiscing about the #Knicks years.”
— Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) January 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Obama on Heat: "Sometimes it still feel like they're fighting for a little respect . . . I can relate to that."
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Mario brings that shit on himself. Sure, you can do worse in terms of quality but he comes across as one of those dudes at any given spot to ball who can find a way to fuck up a wet dream, insists on playing point, and yet has a swag that’s undeserved.
Even though he does come up big in the playoffs and big games.He’s clearly benifitting by playing with the big 3 and not a top 10 PG he thinks he is.He’s not a scrub either so I am torn on this one.