Heat Visit The White House, President Obama Tells Them To Lay Off Mario Chalmers

01.14.14 5 years ago 2 Comments
If you’ve spent any time watching the 2-time defending champion Miami Heat, you’ve probably noticed how often the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh yell at Mario Chalmers. ‘Bron almost took his head off one night, before apologizing. When the Heat visited the White House today, President Barack Obama noted Miami’s practice of yelling at ‘Rio and joked about how much NBA fans love to root against the Heat.

The Heat beat writers for the Sun-Sentinel (Ira Winderman) and the Miami Herald (Joe Goodman Jr.), relayed all the hijinks when the U.S. President â€” who is a huge basketball fan, namely rooting for his hometown Chicago Bulls â€” met with the Miami Heat:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And it seems that Obama has seen all the grief the Heat give ‘Rio as he joked about it both on the mic and away from it.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But he also mentioned how much class they showed meeting with the Wounded Warriors before the ceremony.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He even had time to joke about Ray Allen getting pissed off they brought out the ropes. If you don’t remember, Allen took umbrage when the Spurs brought out the ropes in Game 6 of the NBA Finals over the summer.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He kicked it with the Godfather, Pat Riley, who played for the last Championship-winning Knicks team.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Click to see pics from the light-hearted affair…

