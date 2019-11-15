Puma And Dreamville Records Teamed Up For A Special Colorway Of The Clyde Hardwoods

Ever since getting back into the basketball sneaker game last year, Puma has released a seemingly endless number of colorways on its most common kick, the Clyde Hardwood. With its latest release, Puma decided to team up with J. Cole’s Dreamville Records for a version of the sneakers that will drop next week.

The Clyde Hardwood Dreamville are the second collaboration between the two companies, following the PUMA x Dreamville Clyde ROTD3s that released last month. While those were a lifestyle sneaker, the Clyde Hardwoods have already made their on-court debuts, as Kyle Kuzma, one of the most recent additions to Puma’s roster of hoopers, of the Los Angeles Lakers wore them against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The design of the sneakers are, of course, familiar to anyone who has seen past versions of the Clyde Hardwoods. The black and white colorway features a red heel and a clear midsole, while the tongue includes both Puma’s logo and the Dreamville logo.

If you’d like to grab a pair, you’ll have to wait a week, as they’re slated to drop on Friday, Nov. 22. They retail for $120, and unlike past Clyde Hardwood releases, will exclusively sold online through Foot Locker.