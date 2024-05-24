Please Put Tim Legler On TV More, ESPN

I’m going to let you in on a little secret as someone who has access to website traffic: People like different things when it comes to NBA content. There are, of course, plenty of basketball fans who want to listen to really in-depth, rich, and incisive commentary from folks who can explain the nitty gritty of professional basketball, the ones who read every single word from the best minds in the game in an effort to become the smartest possible fan. But sometimes, it’s 1:29 a.m. EST and you just want to hear Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal roast the city of Galveston, Texas.

It works like anything else, where going too far in one direction or the other can be a problem — there are certainly nights when Chuck or Shaq’s approach can rub people the wrong way, for example. The secret is to try and find the right combination for your network/outlet/audience and do that to the best of your ability.

And yet, ESPN’s never seemed to figure out what, exactly, is the best approach for its NBA coverage, as its programming for years has never been quite right. You’re almost certainly aware of what the arguments against it are: Too star-focused at the expense of smaller markets/lesser heralded players. Too motivated by breaking down what Giannis Antetokounmpo sneezing on the bench means for his future in Milwaukee. Too much time spent on how Stephen A. Smith is a Knicks fan and how that has caused eternal suffering for him. Too much time spent on how Stephen A. Smith, despite the aforementioned eternal suffering, believes that Stars A, B, C, D, etc. should all join the Knicks.

Their shows, particularly their pregame show NBA Countdown, have always wanted to look for an answer. Over the years, the hosts have changed, the pundits have changed, and through all of it, the sense that it could be better remains. And then, the games end, and ESPN’s best NBA analyst goes to work.

"This is the best version of them … this team we expect to be in the NBA Finals." —@LegsESPN breaks down this Celtics playoff run with @notthefakeSVP ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Xp1wFtKgHG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2024

Tim Legler has been with the Worldwide Leader in Sports™ since the Clinton administration, as he was hired back in 2000 and has used those two-plus decades to establish himself as an authoritative voice in the league. In addition to his work for ESPN, Legler has SiriusXM radio and podcast responsibilities where he once again shines.

The thing that makes Legler so good is that his ability to watch a game, break down the details in a way that anyone can understand, and (the most important part, in my opinion) add historical context that applies to the specific teams and players who he is talking about in a given segment. The above clip is a great example of that, as he expressed his long-held belief that the Celtics shouldn’t break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and that the pair have really grown as players who compliment one another on the offensive end of the floor in specific ways. It is the sort of thing that you can only say and elaborate on when you’ve poured the time and the focus into making sure that when you’re put in front of a microphone, you can speak on the subject as well as anyone.

Legler doesn’t just do this for prominent teams like the Celtics. If you listen to him speak on any team, it’s clear that he wants to make sure he can give an informed opinion on the Charlotte Hornets just as easily as he can the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent interview with Ryen Russillo, he claimed that he was in meetings all year pushing for more Indiana Pacers coverage on television based on how their style of play captivated him. This dedication came through when he called a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, too, as the care and attention, particularly when he was able to look at something and immediately figure out the most effective way to explain it, was on full display.