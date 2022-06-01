Quin Snyder’s Future With The Jazz Is Apparently Still ‘Unclear’

The 2021-22 season followed a pretty familiar pattern for the Utah Jazz, as the team won a ton of games during the regular season and then saw their postseason come to an abrupt end. The team went 49-33 and earned the 5-seed in the West, but fell to the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round of the postseason.

It led to questions about what the future holds for a number of folks in Utah, including head coach Quin Snyder, who has two years remaining on his contract with the second year being a coach’s option. According to a new piece by Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, it’s possible that Snyder opts to leave the team altogether, as he’s been in talks “with ownership and management” about what his “unclear” future might hold.

The Jazz have offered to extend Snyder’s current contract, which has two years left, including his option for the 2023-24 season, sources said. The organization would also welcome Snyder simply returning on his current contract for next season, sources said.

There’s no timetable on reaching a decision, and talks are expected to continue, sources said. Conversations have largely been centered on philosophical issues and how the sides can work together moving forward with a franchise trying to make the next step in Western Conference contention, sources said.

The report indicates that the discussions between the two sides have been in “good faith.” Previously this offseason, Snyder was mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, but that job went to Darvin Ham.

Despite the ceiling the team has struggled to break through under him in the playoffs — the Jazz have never made it past the conference semifinals under his watch — Snyder has won a whole lot of games during his first stint as a head coach in the NBA. He has accrued a 372-264 record in the regular season, and is second only to the legendary Jerry Sloan in wins and winning percentage in franchise history.