Playoff Rajon Rondo was back for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening, and this time he had a bit of spice to him.

With their season on the line, the Portland Trail Blazers brought a physical presence to Game 4. It was a tight first half, one where if you color-swapped the uniforms you might have stumbled across a second Heat-Sixers matchup on Saturday.

Anthony Davis brought the physicality as usual in Game 4 as the Pelicans went for the sweep at home, but was Rondo who really got under the Trail Blazers’ skin. Rondo sparked a shoving match with Zach Collins after he swiped the ball out of the Portland forward’s hand.