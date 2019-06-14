Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors are the champions of the NBA for the first time in franchise history after holding on for dear life against the Warriors in Game 6 in Oakland.

It was an instant classic that closed out Oracle Arena, as the two teams traded huge shots late, with Toronto making just enough more than Golden State. The Warriors fought valiantly, without Kevin Durant and without Klay Thompson in the fourth quarter, but Steph Curry’s potential game-winner went begging off the iron, and after a frantic scramble for the ball, time had all but run out on the Warriors.

Fittingly, it was Kawhi Leonard who iced the game with three free throws at the end, as he picked up the second Finals MVP trophy of his career. As the clock finally struck zero, players from around the league that were watching took to Twitter to offer thoughts on an incredible game, their congratulations to the Raptors as a team and to some of their former teammates or friends in particular on winning a championship.

Among the first to offer congratulations to the Raptors was Vince Carter, once a Toronto legend and, for a long time, a reviled figure there for how he left. The two sides have become friendly again in recent years and it was nice to see him celebrate their win.