The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship on Thursday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, 114-110. While there were plenty of joyous moments in the aftermath of the victory, an incident involving general manager Masai Ujiri has triggered an investigation by local authorities.
According to multiple reports, Ujiri is being investigated for what is being described as misdemeanor battery of a police officer for a moment that occurred as he was trying to get onto the floor after the game.
A video appears to capture the immediate aftermath of what happened. Ujiri, who despite the claim in the second tweet appears to have his credential in his right hand, looks to have gotten into it with one of the officers standing courtside. The pair were separated, and Ujiri eventually went onto the floor to celebrate the championship.
In a statement to NBC Bay Area, Ray Kelly, a sergeant with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, “We can confirm our deputy was pushed and struck by a Raptors executive after he asked him for his credentials to go on the court at the end of the game. We are working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report and contact witnesses and review video.”