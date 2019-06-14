Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship on Thursday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, 114-110. While there were plenty of joyous moments in the aftermath of the victory, an incident involving general manager Masai Ujiri has triggered an investigation by local authorities.

According to multiple reports, Ujiri is being investigated for what is being described as misdemeanor battery of a police officer for a moment that occurred as he was trying to get onto the floor after the game.

BREAKING: The Alameda County Sheriff’s office is pursuing a misdemeanor charge against Raptors GM Masai Ujiri for simple battery of a police officer for last night’s postgame incident, a spokesman for the department told @USATODAY. Story posting shortly. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 14, 2019

NEWS: Can confirm the Alameda County Sheriff's office is investigating Raptors GM Masai Ujiri for misdemeanor battery of a police officer. Spox said Ujiri refused to show deputy at the court a credential, then twice shoved the deputy, striking him in the jaw. — ((( Jacob Bogage ))) (@jacobbogage) June 14, 2019

A video appears to capture the immediate aftermath of what happened. Ujiri, who despite the claim in the second tweet appears to have his credential in his right hand, looks to have gotten into it with one of the officers standing courtside. The pair were separated, and Ujiri eventually went onto the floor to celebrate the championship.

#BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

In a statement to NBC Bay Area, Ray Kelly, a sergeant with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, “We can confirm our deputy was pushed and struck by a Raptors executive after he asked him for his credentials to go on the court at the end of the game. We are working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report and contact witnesses and review video.”