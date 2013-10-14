Raptors Wing Landry Fields Ruins His Ankle-Breaking Move By Missing The Dunk

10.13.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Landry Fields had an opportunity to stick it to his former team when the Raptors welcomed the Knicks to town on Friday night. Except, Fields was 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-3 from behind the arc in 20 minutes. Even with such a horrendous shooting performance, he still found time to embarrass rookie Tim Hardaway Jr.

If he had just made the dunk! Ugh. Tim Hardaway Jr. has to be used to this if he ever played against his Old Man, and it hurts even less since Fields just couldn’t capitalize.

