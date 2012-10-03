[UPDATE] Rasheed Wallace’s Knicks Career Hasn’t Officially Begun, Already Started Poorly

10.03.12 6 years ago

[UPDATE: According to the Knicks/MSG’s Jonah Ballow on Twitter, the Knicks have officially signed Rasheed Wallace]

When you have a roster that features Carmelo Anthony, Raymond Felton and presumably Rasheed Wallace, conditioning and getting in shape is vital. That is something that is not lost on the New York Knicks, which is presumably why they kicked off training camp yesterday with a 3.5 hour practice that was reportedly heavy on conditioning.

One problem: ‘Sheed wasn’t there for it.

Wallace and his reps are still working out a final contract with the Knicks, so with no official signed deal, he wasn’t on the floor with the team yesterday.

If you watch this video that was imbedded in Marc Berman’s NY Post article this morning, you’ll see at the end that Mike Woodson isn’t exactly overjoyed that ‘Sheed wasn’t part of the workout.

And if you saw this video ‘Sheed playing in a North Carolina Pro-Am from this summer, you know he needs all of the conditioning workouts that he can get.

