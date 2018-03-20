Getty Image

Ray Allen spent the first 11 years of his historic NBA career trying desperately to win a ring. Over the final seven years of his tenure, he’d reach that elusive mountaintop twice, winning NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

After hanging a banner with the Celtics in 2008, Allen would spend the rest of his time in Boston trying to replicate that same magic. It simply wasn’t meant to be, whether it was injuries (2009), running out of gas (2010) or age catching up to the Big Three (2011-12). His final season with the Celtics resulted in a dramatic seven-game series loss to LeBron James’ Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a last stand of sort for the veteran group with Allen set to hit free agency the next summer.

Behind the scenes, as Allen detailed in his new book, From the Outside: My Journey through Life and the Game I Love, relationships were crumbling, namely with star guard Rajon Rondo. He made a business decision to join the new Big Three in Miami, a team he felt gave him the best opportunity to win another ring.