Ray Allen Claims The Cavs Offered Him ‘Next To Nothing’ As A Free Agent In 2014

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
03.20.18 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Ray Allen spent the first 11 years of his historic NBA career trying desperately to win a ring. Over the final seven years of his tenure, he’d reach that elusive mountaintop twice, winning NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

After hanging a banner with the Celtics in 2008, Allen would spend the rest of his time in Boston trying to replicate that same magic. It simply wasn’t meant to be, whether it was injuries (2009), running out of gas (2010) or age catching up to the Big Three (2011-12). His final season with the Celtics resulted in a dramatic seven-game series loss to LeBron James’ Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a last stand of sort for the veteran group with Allen set to hit free agency the next summer.

Behind the scenes, as Allen detailed in his new book, From the Outside: My Journey through Life and the Game I Love, relationships were crumbling, namely with star guard Rajon Rondo. He made a business decision to join the new Big Three in Miami, a team he felt gave him the best opportunity to win another ring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATRAY ALLEN

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP