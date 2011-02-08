Ray Allen, Paul Pierce headline NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest

This is turning out to be Ray Allen‘s year. Going into Thursday’s national TV matchup against the Lakers, Ray is just one three-pointer (2,559) behind Reggie Miller for the NBA’s all-time record. He is shooting a career-high 46% beyond the arc while averaging 17.5 points per game, he was named to his 10th All-Star Game, and his Boston Celtics have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Later this month, Ray has a chance to win his second All-Star Weekend Three-Point Contest, 10 years after his first title. Ray is part of the field that includes defending champion Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant, Daniel Gibson, James Jones and Dorell Wright.

Allen ranks third in the League in three-point percentage among eligible players. Gibson is 10th, Jones is 14th. Wright is the NBA leader in threes made (124), Allen is third, Jones 12th, and Durant is 17th. Pierce is hitting 40 percent of his threes while averaging 19 points per game.

Who do you think will win?