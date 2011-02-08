Ray Allen, Paul Pierce headline NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest

This is turning out to be Ray Allen‘s year. Going into Thursday’s national TV matchup against the Lakers, Ray is just one three-pointer (2,559) behind Reggie Miller for the NBA’s all-time record. He is shooting a career-high 46% beyond the arc while averaging 17.5 points per game, he was named to his 10th All-Star Game, and his Boston Celtics have the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Later this month, Ray has a chance to win his second All-Star Weekend Three-Point Contest, 10 years after his first title. Ray is part of the field that includes defending champion Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant, Daniel Gibson, James Jones and Dorell Wright.
Allen ranks third in the League in three-point percentage among eligible players. Gibson is 10th, Jones is 14th. Wright is the NBA leader in threes made (124), Allen is third, Jones 12th, and Durant is 17th. Pierce is hitting 40 percent of his threes while averaging 19 points per game.
Who do you think will win?
Morrow is a BIG TIME snub. 43% from three is better than 3 out of the 6 participants. And he just so happens to have the highest 3PT% in the history of the NBA.
correction thats better than 4/6 participants… whats durant doing in here with a 37% 3PT% thats weak
celtics weekend. not allstar weekend
if rondo gets into the skills contest.
by theway did yall see spike quote on the celtics? mainly aimed at kevin garnett? well here it is, and what yall think of it? :
” Next time they come is on March 21st. So look, I don’t like the Celtics, but I respect Doc [Rivers]. Doc’s a good friend. You know I love Ray Allen. I hate the Celtics, but look, they’ve got good guys on that team. I’ve got friends on that team. Nate’s on the team. But Garnett needs to calm the f*** down. ”
Also the Celtics/Lakers game is Thursday, not tomorrow.
ronso is a sub for this he should be in it.
morrow is hurt right now the kid is shooook
I like that Durant is in it. I mean he hasnt shot an open shot all year, give the kid a break lol.
I also like that both Allen and Pierce are in it, alot of bragging right on the line right there.
My favorit to win it is James Jones. Hoping Ray wins it tho, but wouldnt mind Durant taking it.
matt bonner has the most bad timing, this isnt the 1st year he has had an injury right before the 3 pt shoot out. that event is tailor made for him but the nba hates red headed white guys so his leg wouldnt mater.
Anthony Morrow got snubbed again! Once again the league office shows itself to be more about hype than substance.
How is any Cav player at All-Star Weekend?
Ray Allen not being in every 3 point contest in the past 10 years is like Jerry Sloan never making COY, Shaq and TD having as few MVPs as they do, etc.
the main question is that, why the hell is Boobie Gibson in the contest. He isnt even in the top 10 in 3 pointers, and is on the worst team in the league? even if it is the 3 point contest and not the all star game, this makes no sense. the major snubs are anthony morrow and matt bonner who on the other hand is on the best team on the league and shooting 50.3% from 3. David stern needs to step his game up
No one on the Cavs should be able to watch anything related to all star weekend let alone participate.
Would love to see Ray Allen, Kyle Korver, Steph Curry, Anthony Morrow, JJ Redick, and maybe a big who stretches the D like Ryan Anderson or Channing Frye.
Ray got this
36% (league average) equals 54% on 2 pts shooting. This is much higher than the 2 pts average. Meaning that teams don’t shoot enough 3’s.
@Arno – shooting percentage is not the whole story. You need to consider how many fouls are committed by the other team while you are shooting (probably much lower for 3-pointers than for 2-pointers), how may offensive boards you get off your misses (maybe higher for 3-pointers than for 2-pointers?), how much yu work the opponents’ players on D, etc… I’m sure the NBA coaches have done a lot of analysis on this and consciously decide the ratio and types of shots they would like their players to take.
