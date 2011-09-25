Ray Allen Prepared To Lose The NBA Season

With the NBA lockout raging on, Jesus Shuttlesworth has been getting a lot more pub than Ray Allen has around these parts. But that’s about to change. Allen recently said he’s prepared to give up the entire year if that what it means to get a fair deal done. He said it’s his responsibility to his team and to the league to see this thing through to the end. Not exactly what we’d like to hear, but at least he’s committed. Allen is one of the few players that probably wouldn’t miss a beat even if they lost a whole year. Dude is almost obsessed with keeping himself in tip-top shape. He also spoke on the idea of UConn bouncing right the Big East. Allen thinks UConn is the standard for college hoops, and that while leaving the Big East would be tough, matching up with teams like Duke and North Carolina on the regular would be interesting … Who saw our girl Cappie Pondexter putting in work against Sebastian Telfair in the Impact League? Check this video out for a nice little duel between the two. They match each other jump shot for jump shot and even though Telfair isn’t going all that hard, it’s still funny to see Pondexter raining buckets (she even took him to the cup once). We’re assuming that’s a men’s ball. This will probably spawn 30 different Telfair jokes that will last for a long time … Rudy Fernandez plans to make a big splash in Dallas once the lockout ends. But even he agrees that DeShawn Stevenson should be brought back. Fernandez will probably fit in better with the Mavs than he did in Portland, but do you think he’s going to make a big difference? The talent seems like it’s there, but he hasn’t been able to put it together consistently. You can put some of the blame on his inconsistent minutes. Even if you don’t read it, check out Fernandez’s hair … And count Hedo Turkoglu among the small percentage of players who say there is no chance they sign anywhere outside of the NBA. Turkoglu is saying he’s been keeping up with the lockout business closely, and instead of playing somewhere else he wants to use this extra time to do things with his family … Red Bull’s King of the Rock 1-on-1 tournament championship was held last night. On Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, the man you know as Baby Shaq (a.k.a. Hugh Jones) from AND 1 mixtape fame took the $10,000 grand prize over a field of 63 other competitors. Baby Shaq was not playing around. If you were hoping to see fancy crossovers and other playground tricks, you were out of luck. With that kind of money on the line, Jones was going for blood; he grinded out every win with a relentless series of buckets in the paint that he created by backing down his man and inflicting more bruises than highlights. Baby Shaq left with the money, the trophy, the ring (presented to him by Rajon Rondo), six other guys’ lunches, and high praise from Rondo that he could see Jones in the NBA someday … We’re out like Rudy’s hair.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook