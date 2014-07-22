Watch Ray McCallum Hit Running 3-Pointer As Kings Take Summer League Title

#GIFs
07.22.14 4 years ago

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Houston Rockets 77-68 to capture the Las Vegas summer league title on Monday night. Ray McCallum dropped 29 points including a running three-pointer after sprinting from the back-court to beat the shot clock in the final 1:30 of the fourth.

Here’s McCallum swishing the deep runner:

Rookie Nik Stauskas was excited…

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As was DeMarcus Cousins, who couldn’t be there because he’s at tryouts for Team USA:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas tweeted his congrats to his former teammate, McCallum.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’s not often the Kings get to be champs, so let the confetti rain…

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

