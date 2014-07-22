Watch Ray McCallum Hit Running 3-Pointer As Kings Take Summer League Title

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Houston Rockets 77-68 to capture the Las Vegas summer league title on Monday night. Ray McCallum dropped 29 points including a running three-pointer after sprinting from the back-court to beat the shot clock in the final 1:30 of the fourth.

Here’s McCallum swishing the deep runner:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rookie Nik Stauskas was excited…

Summer league champs… Good way to start off my NBA career! Love my brothers! #Kings — Nik Stauskas (@NStauskas11) July 22, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As was DeMarcus Cousins, who couldn’t be there because he’s at tryouts for Team USA:

Wish I could have been there but I'm in LA getting ready for Team USA. Congrats to the squad for taking care of business! ???????? @Pdoro @Vivek — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) July 22, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas tweeted his congrats to his former teammate, McCallum.

Happy for my guy @RayMac3 keep taking advantage of your opportunity fam — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas2) July 22, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’s not often the Kings get to be champs, so let the confetti rain…

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.