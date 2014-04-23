Reebok Classic Dropping Infamous “Blacktop Collection” This May

Summer is just around the corner, so hopefully you have your game ready for the streets. If not, this upcoming collection from Reebok Classic can help. Dropping May 9, the ever-popular Reebok Classic “Blacktop Collection” will be returning in two distinct colorway styles known as the “the Battleground” and “the Boulevard.”

When it first launched, this collection became synonymous with ’90s streetball and the hard-won respect of the inner city, yet the sneakers could also be worn in style off the court. Originally built for the blacktop, the shoes are returning in limited pairs at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, Expressions, Shiekh, City Gear, Villa, DTLR, Reebok.com. The Reebok Classic Battleground ($125 adult/$90 GS/$50 TD) and Reebok Classic Boulevard ($100 adult/$75 GS) will be available in both black-based and white-based colorways, so you can make it work depending on your own personal style.

For now, stay tuned for more info on the release and check below for some beauty shots of the collection.

