Reebok Classic Unveils “His And Hers” Easter Pack

04.03.14 4 years ago

Today, Reebok Classic unveiled their latest pack to celebrate Easter called “Him And Hers.” Featuring Easter egg traditional colorways of the Question Mid–for the ladies–and Kamikaze II–for the guys–this pack will be available on April 18 with new luxurious materials and pastel color treatments reminiscent of Spring.

The Question Mid features an icy blue sole and a glossy white upper, along with pink and hydro blue accents. It will be available in limited pairs for $95 in extended grade school sizes 3.5.-7 at key retailers Champs, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR and Shoe City.

The Kamikaze II, sporting a speckled midsole and a jadite and teal suede upper, will release on the same day for mens adult sizing and extended grade school sizes 3.5.-7 for $100 ($85 GS). The adult version will be available at key retailers Finish Line, Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Eastbay, DTLR and Reebok.com while the Grade School sizes can be found at key retailers Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Villa and Kicks USA.

Stay tuned for more release details and check out the images below.

What do you think?

